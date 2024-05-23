Whether it’s a day at the racetrack or under the lights at Wall Stadium, there is no need to leave the area to enjoy fierce competition and fun times at the Shore this summer.

JERSEY SHORE BLUECLAWS

The Jersey Shore Blueclaws are a minor league High-A division baseball team and affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies that have played ball in Lakewood since 2001. Throughout the summer, the Blueclaws host teams from across the country in Ocean County; with players all trying to make it to the big show, the majors. The likes of Ryan Howard, Chase Utley, Cole Hammels and other big league stars have got their start in Lakewood; you too can see the future of baseball just around the corner this summer. With a capacity of over 6,500 seats, ShoreTown Ballpark has enough room for the entire family and features specialty nights throughout the summer including post game fireworks, Marvel night, Star Wars night, Christmas in July and more summer fun celebrations! From April to the end of August, the BlueClaws play in front of the enthusiastic with tickets starting as low as $20 for a day or night out at the ballpark. For more information on the BlueClaws, game schedule and ticket purchases; visit milb.com/jersey-shore.

WALL STADIUM

Route 34 in Wall Township is home to New Jersey’s most exciting premier car racing venue, Wall Stadium. Since 1950, the one-third mile high banked oval asphalt track has been the epicenter of thrilling stock car races in the local area. Throughout the summer, on select Friday and Saturday nights Wall Stadium roars at the shore with excitement with an array of lively races for top tier local entertainment. With a series of different style races, the stadium presents themed nights throughout the season including family fun night, demolition derby, 80s night, holiday specials, country western night and so much more. Grandstand general admission tickets start at $19 for adults, $17 for seniors (62+), $10 for students and active military personnel and ages 6 and under enjoy the show for free. From April until November, the speedway puts on entertaining races for all of the public to enjoy, including a special salute to veterans planned for Saturday, May 25 at the 4 p.m. event. As part of this salute, all veterans and active duty military will enjoy free grandstand admission. To learn more about the entertaining events throughout the summer held at Wall Stadium visit the track website, wallstadiumspeedway.com.

MONMOUTH PARK RACETRACK

The ponies are running all summer long at Monmouth Park Racetrack. The 2024 season kicks off on May 11 and runs celebrations throughout the summer until closing day on September 15. Every Saturday and Sunday and select Thursdays and Fridays live horse racing begins at 12:50 p.m., with post times subject to change. Monmouth Park also holds select festivals throughout the summer including the Jersey Shore Food Truck Festival, which will coincide with Memorial Day Weekend on May 25, 26 and 27, the annual Irish Festival on June 9, a Father’s Day celebration on June 16, Classic Car and oldies day on July 7, Italian Festival and wine tasting on July 27 and 28, Latin Festival on August 4, Surf and Turf Seafood Festival on August 17 and 18 and New Jersey Thoroughbred festival and craft beer festival between August 31 and September 2 to name a few of the many celebrations held at the park this summer. The 2024 Haskell, the premier horse racing event held at Monmouth Park, will be held on July 20. The nation’s top 3 year old horses converge at the track in Long Branch to $1,000,000 stake, with five featured races and family fun day activities including clowns, face painters and pony rides. Gates open at 9 a.m. and the first race going to post at 12:50 p.m., make sure to arrive early to secure your free haskell hat. For more information on events at the park, race schedules and more, visit monmouthpark.com.

F.C. MONMOUTH

With the World Cup coming to New Jersey in 2026, get ready for the stars of world soccer with the semi-professional team F.C. Monmouth, located out of Red Bank. Playing in the National Premier Soccer League, F.C. Monmouth is a men’s semi-professional soccer team competing against teams from across the country. Local talent from across the county compete with F.C. Monmouth with the hopes of advancing their careers to the next level. With six home games for the 2024 summer season F.C. Monmouth plays at Count Basie Field in Red Bank on May 15, June 1, June 15, June 22 and June 29 competing against other teams in the Northeast Region Keystone Conference from New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware. For more information on F.C. Monmouth, away scheduling and ticket purchases visit fcmonmouth.com.