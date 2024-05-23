Beaches across the shoreline are preparing for a summer season full of fun in the sun.

ASBURY PARK

The legendary Asbury Park beach features beach umbrellas and chairs available to rent, with an adjacent boardwalk that features mini-golf, music, playgrounds, restaurants, retail, a splash park and more.

Daily badges on weekdays are $6 and daily badges on weekends and holidays are $9. Season badges for adults are $70, and seniors, defined as ages 62 and up, are $20. Season badges for teens (13-17) are $20. Children 12 and under, with adult supervision, are free.

Active military personnel, their dependents, retired veterans, disabled veterans and non active veterans are free.

Purchase both daily and season badges at the beach office and online at apbeachpasses.com. Daily badges can also be purchased on the boardwalk at First Avenue, and ticket booths at Asbury Avenue, Second Avenue, Third, Fifth, Sixth and Seventh Avenues. Parking in the city is pay-station street parking.

AVON-BY-THE-SEA

The Avon Beach is open year round, but badges are required for access in the summer months. Avon-By-The-Sea beach badges are now on sale at the borough office on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Credit and debit cards are not accepted; badges must be purchased by cash or check only.

Season badges cost $100; Senior Citizen badges (65 and older; must provide proof of age) are $55. Young adult badges (ages 12 through 18) are $55. Daily wristbands are available for $12, and can be bought at the tag booths located at Sylvania, Washington and Norwood avenues, throughout the summer. Ages 11 and under are free.

Lifeguards are present during weekends starting Memorial Day weekend. Lifeguards are on-duty from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day beginning Friday, June 17 through Labor Day. Parking is free, but limited to on-street spaces.

No refunds will be issued for lost or stolen badges. Active military personnel and their dependents are eligible for free daily badges with a presented identification card.

BAY HEAD

The Bay Head Improvement Association (BHIA) announced the 2024 beach badges are now available for purchase. Badges are required on all Bay Head beaches from June 15 through Labor Day.

A full season pass costs $110, half season $60 and daily passes can be purchased at the BHIA building at 532 Lake Ave. Cash is accepted only for daily badges.

The BHIA will be open on May 25, May 26, June 1 and June 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., daily from June 8 to June 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and daily from June 15 to Sept. 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

BELMAR

Starting Memorial Day weekend, beach badges are required for the beach and beachfront of Belmar on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Badges are required every day beginning June 17 through Sept. 2.

Every person aged 14 and older from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends and holidays.

Bathing beaches have been designated at 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th, 13th, 16th, 17th, 18th and 20th avenues, and any additional beaches at the discretion of the lifeguards. L Street Beach is open to swimming only when posted and staffed by a lifeguard.

Seasonal badges cost $80 per person, with senior (ages 65 and older) and disabled season badges costing $32. Daily badges cost $12 per person.

Ticket booths are located at 3rd, 8th, 11th, 14th, 16th, and 19th Avenues, as well as the Beach offices at 5th and Ocean avenues inside the Taylor Pavilion. Badge sales end a half hour before the end of business hours.

BRADLEY BEACH

Lifeguards are back on Bradley’s beaches starting on weekends and holidays on Saturday, May 25, and return full time seven days a week on Monday, June 17 and will be working up until September 2.

Seasonal badges for Bradley Beach cost $85 for adults between the ages of 16 and 64, $37 for seniors over the age of 65 and $37 for juniors between the ages 13 and 15. Daily beach badges for Bradley Beach for the 2024 season cost $13 per person over the age of 13, weekly badges cost $45. Children under the age of 12 are welcome to the beach free of charge. Active military personnel and spouses as well as veterans are admitted to the beach free of charge upon providing proper identification.

The beach is accessible via wheelchair at Cliff, Brinley, Third and Evergreen Avenues, with specialized beach chairs available. Public restrooms and changing rooms are located on Cliff, LaReine, Third and Evergreen avenues, with showers at every beach entrance.

BRICK TOWNSHIP

Brick Township’s Beach One is located at 310 Route 35 North. Amenities include outdoor showers, concessions, lockers, parking and restrooms.

Brick Beach Two is located at 354 Route 35 North. There are no concessions, bathrooms or parking at this beach. You can reach Beach Two from Beach One or Three.

Brick Beach 3 is located at 440 Route 35 North. This beach has restrooms, showers, concessions and lockers.

Season badges cost $45; a daily wristband will cost $10; season parking costs $45; daily parking costs $10; senior citizen parking costs $1 per day and children 12 and under can enter for free.

Any person who will be age 65 or older by Sept. 1, 2024 may receive a free wristband for access to Brick Township’s beaches. Each person requesting a wristband must provide valid proof of age. One wristband per person. Senior wristbands are available at the beaches only.

Any veteran of the U.S. Armed Forces can obtain a wristband for daily access to Brick Township’s beaches by showing a military ID at the beach. Limit one wristband per person.

ISLAND BEACH STATE PARK

Miles of sand dunes and white sandy beaches offer habitat to maritime plants and diverse wildlife including the state’s largest osprey colony, as well as peregrine falcons, wading birds, shorebirds, waterfowl and migrating songbirds. Swimming and surf fishing are very popular.

Weekdays for New Jersey residents: $6 per car; nonresidents $12.

Weekends and holidays for New Jersey residents: $10; nonresidents $20.

Restrooms/showers: located in the pavilions

Parking: Included in per-car entry fee

LAVALLETTE

There is no fee for children under the age of 12 years. Badges cost $65 per person, per season. Seasonal badges are available throughout the season; $35 per person per week or fraction thereof. According to the borough website, a “week” is defined as the period from Saturday through the following Saturday.

The cost is $13 per person for each daily badge. Seasonal discounts include $20 per person for the entire bathing season for those 65 years or older; and $15 per person for any “totally disabled person.” Identification is required. There will be no charge for all veterans of any military service and all military service personnel on active duty status. Identification is required.

Visa, MasterCard and Discover card payments can be accepted, however a 3% charge will be added on to the total charge.

Starting May 20, the badge office will reopen at the corner of Baltimore Avenue and Jersey City Avenue. It will be open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. On Memorial Day weekend,

May 24 through 26, the badge office will have special hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. From June 10 through Sept. 2, the hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Beach badges must be worn at all times, visible on the front of the bathing suit. This applies to both ocean and bay beaches.

LONG BRANCH

Daily badge weekdays: $6

Daily badge weekends & holidays: $9; $3 for ages 14-17; under age 13: Free

62 and older with ID and disabled individuals: Free

Season badge adults 18-61: $70; 62 and over: Free

Disabled beach users: Free

Season badge students 14-17: $30; 13 and under free

Season badges are available in-person only at the Recreation office or the Tax Collector’s office. Badges are for Long Branch Municipal Beaches, not Seven Presidents.

Restrooms/showers: Located at West End Avenue, Cottage Place, N. Bath Avenue, Great Lawn Beach, Laird Street Beach, Seaview Avenue, Chelsea Avenue and Morris Avenue Beach. There are also shower towers located at Brighton Avenue, S. Bath Avenue and Pavilion Avenue. Parking: $10 per day in public lots

Of note: On the boardwalk, Pier Village offers restaurants and shops. Stair accessible beaches include: Brighton Avenue, West End Avenue, Cottage Avenue, South Bath Avenue, North Bath Avenue, Pavilion Avenue, Morris Avenue, Chelsea Avenue (two entrances), Great Lawn and Seaview Avenue. Sand ramps can be found at Beachfront North, Madison Avenue, Laird Street, Melrose Place and Morris Avenue, and ADA compliant ramps at Morris Ave. N, Chelsea Avenue, Pavilion Avenue, North Bath Avenue, Cottage Place and West End Avenue. Surf and water chairs are available on a limited basis by speaking with any ticket booth representative or calling the Beach Office at 732-571-5697 for assistance.

MANASQUAN

Badges are required for all individuals ages 12 or older. Daily beach badges cost $12, and weekly badges cost $50. Daily badges sold to individuals caught on the beach without a badge who then choose to purchase a badge would cost $28.

For juniors (12 to 16 years old), seasonal beach badges cost $45. For adults (17 to 64), seasonal badges cost $90. For seniors (65 and older), seasonal badges cost $35.

Daily parking is $15 plus applicable mobile app surcharges Monday through Thursday and $20 plus applicable mobile app surcharges Friday through Sunday. Parking permits for buses containing 20 or more people cost $35. Seasonal parking passes cost $125.

There will be beach badge sales and pickup on May 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and May 25 through 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Manasquan Beach Office, 205 Beachfront. The beach office will also be open on weekends in June, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and daily from July 15 onward from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

MANTOLOKING

Mantoloking preseason beach badges are now on sale through the end of business on Memorial Day at a discounted rate of $110.

They may be purchased in person or via a mail-in option which can be found on the borough website: mantoloking.org under the ‘Beaches’ tab. Accepted payment options include all major credit cards (plus fee) and checks with identification. There is no cash option.

Badges are available through May 26 at the police department window Monday through Thursday and Downer sales shed Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; May 27 will be the final day for preseason badges at the Downer sales shed on Monday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. These days and hours are subject to change but will be posted.

According to the Mantoloking Police Department, if interested persons miss the window to pick up their pre-ordered badges, they can pick them up during regular business hours/days starting June 15.

The trailer will be closed from May 28 to June 14 and will resume again for the season starting Saturday, June 15 daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Labor Day. At that time, the prices will be at the regular season price of $120 and daily wristbands will also be available for $13.

MONMOUTH BEACH

Daily badge (12+): $12

Season badge (12+): $100

Restrooms/showers: available at 29 Ocean Ave.

Parking: Free on street and a large lot at the South end of the beach

OCEAN GROVE

Daily badge: $12

Season badge adult: $95

Season badge youth/senior: $50

Purchase season badges online at oceangrove.org/badges and pick up in person, or purchase online and receive by mail. You can also purchase in-person by visiting the Ocean Grove Camp Meeting office during regular hours.

Restrooms: Located at Ocean Avenue, Ocean Ave. & Ocean Pathway, Embury Avenue

Showers: Public on the boardwalk

Parking: Free on the street

Of note: Beach concessions located on the beach as well as beach chair and umbrella rentals.

POINT PLEASANT

Beach badges are available for the two riverfronts in Point Pleasant Borough, the Maxson Avenue and River Avenue beaches. Children ages 5 and under are free; ages 6 to 59 are $20; and ages 60 and over are $10. All badges can be purchased at the recreation center at 1001 River Ave.

Maxson Avenue Beach is a municipal beach on the Manasquan River, located next to Riverfront Park at the end of Maxson Avenue. This beach offers a playground including handicapped facilities, a fishing fier and a handicapped accessible walkway. Shade is available on the walkway to view the river. Restrooms are also available when the lifeguards are on duty.

River Avenue Beach is located one block west of Maxson Avenue, also on the Manasquan River. This beach offers a playground and picnic area. Restrooms available when the lifeguards are on duty. Also at this beach is a large swimming area available and a large parking area.

The beaches will open for the season during the last week of school in June. The hours of operation will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, when weather permits.

POINT PLEASANT BEACH

Unique among the area beach towns are Point Pleasant Beach’s privately-owned beaches. Currently, the only beach which is owned by the borough of Point Pleasant Beach is Maryland Avenue beach. As of press time for this guide, an introduced ordinance would increase cooler sizes and extend the closing time of beaches public and private to 8 p.m., if adopted.

On Maryland Avenue beach, there is no fee for children under the age of 12 years accompanied by an adult. Badges cost $145 per person, per season. Seasonal badge discounts are available throughout the season for seniors at $85.

The cost is $18 per person for each daily badge, with a discounted price of $10 for emergency responders and people over 65. There will be no charge for all veterans of any military service and all military service personnel on active duty status. Identification is required for these daily discounts.

At the north end, visitors will find Jenkinson’s, the borough’s largest beach, which is privately-owned. Seasonal rates for Jenkinson’s beaches this year are as follows: children under five years old, free; children five to 11, $55; adults 12 and older, $130; seniors 65 and older, $95. Half-season badge rates are children five to 11, $35; and adults 12 and older, $95. These rates include use of the bathhouse facilities.

Daily badges are also available for purchase at Jenkinson’s for the following rates: children under five years old, free; children five to 11, $4; and adults 12 and older, $13. These rates increase by $1 on weekends and holidays in the summer. Beach chairs cost $11 to rent. Umbrellas will be $12 and lounge chairs are $15 each or two for $25.

As for other beaches, Martell’s extends in front of its namesake, Martell’s Tiki Bar, where visitors can grab snacks and drinks while they relax in the sand. South of Martell’s, visitors will find Risden’s beach, located between Trenton and New Jersey avenues. The beach has a bathhouse with restrooms and changing rooms and ample parking. As you continue to travel south, you’ll find Bradshaw Beach at the end of Washington Avenue.



Find the individual beaches online for information on badges, parking, umbrella rentals, restrooms and more. Opening day for the beaches is Memorial Day.

SANDY HOOK

Popular for views of the Manhattan skyline and the occasional sunning seals, a visit to Sandy Hook beaches is always a treasure. Daily parking is $20 per car and seasonal parking is $100. Beaches and parks on Sandy Hook are free.

Restrooms/showers: Available at all beach areas, but there is limited availability of showers and changing rooms.

SEA GIRT

On June 15, Sea Girt beach will open full-time — 7 days a week between the hours of 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Starting Memorial Day Weekend, beaches are open only on weekends, including the dates of May 25, 26, 27 and June 1, 2, 8 and 9.

Sea Girt beach badges are now available on the borough’s website under the ‘Beach’ tab, and must be purchased online, cash or checks will not be accepted. A badge or wristband is required for all beachgoers ages 12 and up.

Season badges cost $115 and Senior Badges, for those 65 or older, are $70. Daily wristbands cost $11.98 each and will go on sale closer to the start of the season. Check seagirtbadges.com for details and updates. Gift boxes are also available for $2 each, and as of now, the badge shipping option is no longer available.

Prior to beach season opening, badges can be picked up between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on May 11, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23 and 24 at the Beach Pavilion. On the weekends only, badges can also be picked up at May 25, 26, 27 and June 1, 2, 8 and 9 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

During the week from June 15 on, badges can be picked up between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

There will be no refund or free replacements for lost badges, they must be repurchased.

For more information or for questions, visit seagirt-nj.gov, call 732-449-9433 ext. 601 or email beach@seagirtboro.com.

SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Daily badge (11+): $13

Weekly badge (Saturday through Friday of following week): $50

Season badge (11+): $75

Season badge (65+): $15

Military veterans or active duty (with ID) and dependents: Free

Restrooms/showers: Located on the boardwalk at Hiering, Kearney, and Webster avenues. Hot showers, lockers, and changing rooms are available for $3 at the Hiering Avenue building

Parking: Free on street

Of note: Public access to the beach can be found on almost every block. The northern end of the beach is reserved for surfing. Boardwalk, food and fun available. Offers beach fee discounts throughout the summer.

SEASIDE PARK

Daily badge: $13

Weekly badge: $40

Season badge: $65 until June 14; $70 thereafter

Season badge seniors: $20

Under 11: Free

In-person sales at Bathhouse on boardwalk between N and O streets; Stockton Ave., L St., F St., Brighton Ave., 2nd Ave., 5th Bay, 7th Ave., 14th Bay. Street locations during beach sons are credit card only.

Restrooms/showers: Located near the intersection of 6th and SE Central Aves. on 13th Ave., and at the Boathouse on North Central Ave.

Parking: Street and lot parking available, rates vary.

Of note: Popular beach featuring a myriad of shops, accommodations and restaurants, plus a boardwalk offering rides, fun and games for the whole family. Public access to the beach can be found on almost every block.

SEVEN PRESIDENTS OCEANFRONT PARK,

LONG BRANCH

Featuring a 38-acre beach park open for swimming, sun and surf, Seven Presidents Oceanfront Park in Long Branch is a treat for all. A snack bar, covered eating area and outdoor showers are available to beach patrons, as is a beach volleyball court.

Daily badges for adults over age 18 are $10, and free for children under age 18. There is no charge for daily admission of military and veterans.

Season badges for adults (18+) are $75; and season badges for seniors (65+ with ID) are $30. Children younger than 17 are free.

Season badges for NJ disability pass holders are $20.

SPRING LAKE

Badges are required for all those who are 12 years of age or older to use either the beach or pool. Children ages six to 11 must also have a badge for the pool.

Daily beach/pool badges cost $20. For children ages six to 11, the pool-only badge costs $10. Seasonal badges for the beach only cost $110 for those 12 years of age or older, $80 for seniors (65 or older) and $70 for badges purchased on or after Aug. 1.