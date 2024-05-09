Bell Works is a large complex in Holmdel that contains a wide variety of spaces, including retail businesses, dining locations, indoor golf and even educational services. It is housed on the site of the former Bell Labs but has since become a one-size-fits-all facility with something for everyone.

Now, that facility includes Bell Theater, a new home for theatrical productions, classical music and many other kinds of performances. The theater is run by Axelrod Performing Arts Center, a nonprofit organization based in Deal that hosts theatrical productions, performing arts workshops and even an annual film festival.

The group already holds a variety of performances at Bell Works. In addition, the Axelrod Performing Arts Academy and the Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater both operate out of Bell Works. Now, though, the group will be able to make full use of the new theater space to further thrill audiences.

“It’s just going to completely enhance the experience here, change the complexion of what can happen here,” said Andrew DePrisco, Axelrod’s executive artistic director.

Built in the space of the old lecture hall, which recently had only hosted several events each month, Bell Theater seats about 285 people, according to DePrisco. The lecture hall was refurbished 10 years ago, but now there is a bigger stage that is closer to the audience, new lighting and sound systems. There is also a dressing room, an enhanced backstage and new curtains.

“It’s been quite the process,” said DePrisco.

He said that the conversation for a new theater first began in 2022, when Axelrod was planning an outdoor concert on the deck at Bellworks. It was sold out, but looming inclement weather meant that the concert would not have gone well; thus, an idea was formed to hold the concert downstairs in the lecture hall.

“It was a great success that weekend,” said DePrisco, who added that the concert’s success created the possibility that the space could be used for something more. “Some of the people at Bell Works expressed interest in it being a theater, and that started a conversation with the owner.”

Though Bell Works already offers guests a variety of activities, from shopping to office space and entertainment, having a theater could serve to transform the experience even more.

“This is an incredible, unique facility,” said DePrisco. “I think that bringing culture to this venue…to actually have a creative team that’s bringing live theater and live music and other kinds of entertainment…it just totally adds to the experience of Bell Works.”

Showings at Bell Theater

For those interested in seeing what the new theater has to offer, a list of upcoming events is available on its website, belltheater.org. The website states that the theater has wheelchair accessibility and assistive listening devices, so anyone can come enjoy the fun.

Until May 12, musical fans can visit Bell Theater to see “East Carson Street,” a new rock musical directed by Daniel Kutner, with music and lyrics by Joe Grushecky, that tells a multigenerational story of a family living in Pittsburgh.

A description of the musical on the theater website states, “celebrates America’s resilience and goal of becoming a ‘more perfect union.’”

The next musical, “Million Dollar Quartet,” will run from July 19 to 28. This musical has won a Tony award and, this time is directed by Hunter Foster, a member of the original cast.

It tells the story of “a once-in-a-lifetime recording session at Memphis’ Sun Studio with Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis,” according to the theater’s schedule of events.

As part of the grand opening celebration, there will also be several performances through May 19 including “Bell Jazz: Let’s Go to Rio!” featuring Brazilian-American jazz Diva Alexia Bomtempo, a rock & roll concert by Michael Cavanaugh and “Beatlesbash,” a Beatles tribute performance by The Weeklings.

Future music performances include The B Street Band on June 1, The Bell Bottom Blues (an Eric Clapton tribute band) on June 8, Billy Stritch & Gabrielle Stravelli (jazz musicians) on June 13, Guy Mintus and Naama Nachum on July 10 and more.

On June 29, the Bell Theater will welcome Back To The Garden 1969, a group aiming to recreate and celebrate the Woodstock experience of the 1960s with tribune performances of era musicians like Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Creedence Clearwater Revival and more.

Several stars from Broadway and elsewhere in the theater will give performances this summer as well, like Christine Andreas with “No Regrets” on June 15 and Jessica Sherr with “Bette Davis Ain’t For Sissies” on June 20.

However, noted DePrisco, the Bell Theater offers more than music.

“Some of the highlights are that we are going to have a monthly Bell Comedy Night, in which a comedian comes in and does 2 sets,” he said.

June 12’s performer will be Ophira Eisenberg, who hosted “Ask Me Another” on NPR for nine years. July 11’s performer will be Carmen Lynch, who has a SiriusXM podcast called “The Human CentiPOD.”

Links to purchase tickets for the offerings can be found on the theater website, under the “events” tab. You can also call the box office at 732-531-9106, ext. 14.