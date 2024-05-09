As the summer season rapidly approaches, one of the many ways to enjoy the Jersey Shore is by boat. Throughout Monmouth and Ocean County, there are hundreds of charter boats, pleasure cruises and fishing trips that can create lasting memories and fun days on the water.

Are you looking to reel in the catch of a lifetime? Up and down the Jersey Shore, fishing charters are just a call away. Don’t know the first thing about fishing? No need to worry, veteran captains and crew will guide you throughout the journey on the Atlantic. If you’re looking for a relaxing voyage or sightseeing, there are options for every interest, whether it’s a sunset cruise or a whale watching excursion, there is something for everyone along the Jersey Shore this summer. Are you bored of your average everyday land party? No fear, pleasure cruises are here! Bring the party to the sea this summer with a group of your best friends!

Across the coast, there are so many fantastic party boat options to accommodate any celebration, no matter the size. Enjoying the summer by boat is tough to beat, and here are some of N&D’s recommendations for how to do exactly that.

MISS BELMAR

The Miss Belmar runs both fishing and whale watching charters out of the Belmar Marina. Want to see some whales? The Miss Belmar guarantees a whale sighting when you book a trip, and if the trip is unsuccessful, no need to worry, you can book a trip for free at a later secondary date. Miss Belmar also runs a series of fishing charters throughout the summer. Fishing the Atlantic for more than 85 years, the Miss Belmar sails daily from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for blue fish and stripers and every afternoon from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. for fluke and bottom fish. To learn more about daily fishing trips, whale watching excursions and private event bookings: visit missbelmar.com or call 732-681-6866.

QUEEN MARY

Queen Mary, a family owned and operated 85 ft. vessel docked in Point Pleasant, runs fishing trips, sunset cruises, private parties and whale watching excursions throughout the summer season and beyond. The boat runs fishing trips daily from 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and targets stripers, sea bass and blue fish with no reservations needed. Starting at $99 for adults and $65 for children, the Queen Mary sails the Atlantic in many different capacities with experienced captains and crew leading the way. For more information on the many excursions the vessel offers, booking and additional information visit the website, njqueenmary.com.

BIG MOHAWK CHARTERS

Big Mohawk offers daily fishing trips, private boat charters and private sunset cruises in Belmar. With veteran captains and crew, Big Mohawk welcomes fishers of all skills and provides the material for a memorable day at sea with friends and family. Director of daily operations Greg Hueth has an extensive resume, sitting on the advisory committee for NJ fishing and Mid Atlantic fisheries for sea bass, fluke, scup and tilefish. For more information on the reservations and vessel operations, visit the boat’s website bigmohawk.com to book your next ocean excursion.

OCEAN EXPLORER

The Ocean Explorer, run out of the Belmar Marina, is a multiuse vessel that features fishing excursions, private booze cruises, whale and dolphin watching and burials at sea. Captain Bobby Quinn has more than 30 years of fishing experience along the Atlantic coast. Fishing trips start at $95 and whale watching charters start at $65. For more information on the vessel and its many operations visit its website, oceanexplorerbelmar.com or call 848-565-0519.

MISS MICHELE III

Miss Michele III is a 65′ ft. charter boat located out of Point Pleasant. The vessel offers private fishing charters, sunset and firework cruises, private cruises and day trips out into the Atlantic. The boat fishes for blue fish, stripers, spring flounder, fluke, albacore, tuna, sea bass, blackfish, porgies, ling and cod depending on the season. The vessel has a capacity of 110 and runs fishing trips seven days a week throughout the summer. Captain Ron Braen and crew operate Miss Michele III, and invite guests of all skill levels to fish and enjoy the vessel on the sea. For more information on Miss Michele and vessel operations and booking visit the website missmichele.com.

PIG AND PARROT PONTOONS

Floating on Manasquan River, the Pig and Parrot Pontoons bring the fun onto the water with its tiki-themed party cruise. Docked at the Brielle Yacht Club, there are three pontoons in the party arsenal: The Tiki Tiki, The Party Pontoon and the Party Cat. Looking to celebrate a wedding, bachelorette or bachelor party, birthdays and more? Pig and Parrot Pontoons can accommodate any of your party needs. For more information on prices, booking and more, visit the pontoon website at pigandparrotpontoon.com.

POINT PLEASANT PARASAIL

Want to fly like a seagull? Point Pleasant Parasail has got you covered, fly high above the beach and see the coast like never before. Suspended 500 feet above the ocean, Point Pleasant Parasail is a daring adventure for the whole family. Located within the Manasquan Inlet, the parasail company offers packages ranging from doubles to triples, and even a photo package. Doubles cost $170 and $255 for triples, with an additional $30 for the photo package. Scared of heights? You can still come along for the ride as an observer for $35, to get a front row seat of your friends and family suspended in the air. For more information and bookings, visit the company website, pointpleasantparasail.com or call 732-714-2359.

BELMAR PARASAIL

Belmar Parasail has fun for the whole family on the boat, in the water and in the air. Located in Shark River, the parasail company offers packages ranging from doubles to triples and observes, and even a GoPro photo package. Scared of heights? You can still come along for the ride as an observer for $35, to get a front row seat of your friends and family suspended in the air. Looking for a different kind of adventure? Belmar Parasail offers banana boating, a tube adventure out on the water. For more information and bookings, visit the company website, belmarparasail.com or call 732-681-8359.

BELMAR TIKI BOAT

The Original Belmar Tiki is a 45 foot tompoon waiting to show you a good time on a tour of Shark River. The floating tiki hut, docked at the Belmar Marina, runs private cruises ranging from one to three hours from May to November, weather permitting. The company operates two vessels, the Tiki I and Tiki II, each with a capacity of 34 and 46 respectively. Each boat is equipped with DJ quality sound systems, a sundeck and leather seating, offering both public and private cruises. For more information on booking and prices, visit the Belmar Tiki website, belmartikiboat.com.

JERSEY SHORE WHALE WATCHING TOURS

Bill McKim’s Jersey Shore Whale Watching Tour, located in Belmar, hosts whale watching tours throughout the summer and fall seasons, weather permitting. The tour consists of a three hour excursion into the Atlantic Ocean on the Jersey Girl. On Thursdays, the company runs a sunset music cruise, a BYOB tour with tunes provided by DJ Dave. There are two tour options beginning at 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., each tour is three hours. Prices vary on listed dates, however start as low as $20, for the opportunity to get an up close look at some of the Ocean’s biggest and most unique creatures. For more information on tours, booking and the boat visit jerseyshorewhalewatchingtour.com.

PADDLE OUT MANASQUAN

Would you rather be your own captain? Paddle Out, located in Manasquan, rents stand-up paddle boards, single kayaks and tandem kayaks throughout the summer season. Paddle the inter coast of Manasquan through the Glimmer Glass, Stockton Lake, Lake Louise and through Fishermans Cove seven days a week until Labor Day weekend. To get the local perspective of the scenic waters, Paddle Out offers private and group guided tours. Rental prices range based on hours of use, which include 1 hour, 2.5 hours, 4 hours, 8 hours, two days and five days. For more information on Paddle Out, rental offers and tour options visit paddleoutmanasquan.com.

RJ’s WATERCRAFT RENTAL

Never been on a Jetski before? RJ’s Watercraft Rental can change that this summer. Located in Seaside Heights, the family owned and operated rental business RJ’s offers waverunner jet ski and pontoon boat rentals throughout the summer and even offers a twisted tiki tour for up to 8 guests. With many different options to enjoy the water, RJ’s offers something for everyone throughout the summer season. For more information on the many watercraft rentals RJ’s offers visit the website rjswatercraftrentals.com.

JERSEY SHORE PIRATES

Jersey Shore Pirates located on the water in Brick offers a classic pirate ship adventure on the Metedeconk River, starting at $29. Book a sunset cruise, birthday party, private charter, field trip or private adventure aboard the Sea Gypsy II pirate ship. Throughout the summer season, Jersey Shore Pirates offers a day out on the river, pirate style fun for friends and family to enjoy. For more information on the vessel, the company and its operations visit jerseyshorepirates.com.

ASBURY PARK PEDAL BOATS

Those of you who are looking for some boat time, but a bit more leisurely may want to look into pedaling around Wesley Lake and enjoying the scenery of Asbury Park. Pedal around Wesley Lake on Saturdays and Sundays throughout the summer on the boat of your choice, including some giant swans, between noon and dusk throughout the summer. Located on Lake Avenue in Asbury Park, the boats can fit a maximum of two adults and one child or two children and one adult. Boat rentals are a half hour and start at $25 per ride. For more information on the pedal boats, visit the business website, asburyparkpedalboats.com.