The exquisite and authentic flavors on the menu are the main focus of the Scarborough Fair team including Elias Fotinos, who is an owner along with his parents Mike and Eva Fotinos, and General Manager Jay Manzella. Michael Cox is just as detail-oriented on the flavors of the cocktails as bar manager.

With all these culinary minds coming together, your taste buds will surely thank you for visiting Scarborough Fair for a delicious meal. Located right off Highway 35 in Wall Township, Scarborough Fair does not lack atmosphere. Upon entering, you’ll wind your way up the staircases laden with booth seating to find yourself at a beautifully-designed bar area that was renovated in 2020. Sitting in the stairway booths affords your evening some intimacy and ambience amongst your dining party, while the bar seating often hosts a more lively and friendly crowd. Happy hours are a big hit and in addition to the carefully crafted dinner menu, Scarborough Fair offers a nice bar menu, as well. Outdoor seating in the garden area will offer warm-weather options for diners.

Start your meal off with the Spanakopita — or spinach pie — for authentic Greek flavors of baked phyllo, spinach, feta cheese and fresh dill. “We’ve had this on the menu for 15 or 20 years,” Elias said. “It’s very tasty. It’s very light.” The Fotinos family hails from Greece and visits annually, typically in November to help with their family’s harvest of olives.

The spring menu preparation of Scarborough Fair’s lump crab cake includes an asparagus coulis and is served with an asparagus relish in Belgian endive dishes with a caper remoulade. The crab cake is uniquely gluten free, using a corn-based breading. The crispiness of the cake provides a nice crunch of decadent crab and a dip of the coulis and the remoulade sauces finish out the flavors perfectly.

The spring menu also boasts a beautiful rack of lamb marinated in EVOO, fresh herbs and spices. The chop is served with a Jersey corn risotto topped with summer roasted vegetables. A rosemary demi glaze finishes off the dish. If you’re a salmon fan, you’ll enjoy this spring’s salmon preparation — fresh herb-crusted Faroe Island salmon served with grilled squash skewers and a side of creamy polenta. This dish is topped with a Caribbean Jerk sauce. Elias says, “It’s going to have a little heat,” but it’s just the right amount. Other new flavors coming to Scarborough include an authentic Greek salad that will include rye croutons from Crete, and a dash of the Fotinos family olive oil.

Finish off your meal with a cocktail from the bar. Classic cocktails like Manhattans, old fashioneds, martinis and crisp, cold glasses of wine are favorites at Scarborough. If you’re looking for something more unique, give the Sucker Punch a taste — passion fruit liqueur, coconut rum, fresh lime, agave, and a “trade secret” pomegranate foam are all topped with coconut flakes. This drink is a vacation in a glass. Bar Manager Michael Cox says, “It’s delicious,” and points out that this popular cocktail is dairy free and vegan.