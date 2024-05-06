SPRING LAKE — A male swimmer in distress was removed from the water in Spring Lake by multiple first responder agencies on May 4 and later pronounced dead at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Spring Lake Police Department officials announced on social media.

According to the social media post, a call had come in of a swimmer in distress at the St. Clair Avenue beachfront. At “approximately 2:05 p.m.,” officers responded to the scene and found the subject floating face-down in the water, at which point they removed him from the water and began “life-saving measures.”

After being treated on-scene by EMT’s and paramedics, he was transported to Jersey Shore Medical Center and later pronounced dead.

The police department identified him as a 23-year-old man from Belleville but his identify has not been released.

Other responding agencies included the Spring Lake Heights, Belmar and Sea Girt Police Departments, the Spring Lake First Aid Squad, the Spring Lake Fire Department and the S.M.A.R.T. Team (made up of off-duty lifeguards).

In its statement, the Spring Lake Police Department urged members of the public not to swim in the ocean until lifeguards are once more on duty, which will occur in several weeks, since ocean conditions could be dangerous.

The Spring Lake Police Department has not yet responded to requests for comment. This is a developing story and more details will be shared on this post as they become available.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Spring Lake stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.