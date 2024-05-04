LAVALLETTE — The Upper Shores Branch of Ocean County Library is hosting several programs for kids and adults alike through June, including musical storytelling, a summer reading kickoff and health information and screenings.

Jean Millerchip, the president of the Friends of the Upper Shores Library, told The Ocean Star about several events set for the months of May and June, such as “Tunes & Tales” with Valerie Vaughn, a kickoff to summer reading for the youngest Lavallette residents and senior-focused health programs.

This month, the Ocean County Library is hosting folk singer and storyteller Valerie Vaughn for her “Tunes & Tales” program.

Set for Wednesday, May 15 at 6 p.m., Tunes & Tales with Valerie Vaughn is a dive into the music and folklore of New Jersey’s sprawling Pine Barrens. Through vocal and guitar performances, Vaughn tells the story of the people and culture of the Pine Barrens.

“This is going to be very fun,” said Millerchip about the program. “She’s doing folklore and songs from the Pine Barrens, which are such a large part of our history here in New Jersey.”

Part of the Ocean County Library’s Neighbors Connecting series of programs, Tunes & Tales is sponsored by the OceanFirst Foundation and Ocean County Library Foundation. Registration is required.

Millerchip also explained that the “Kickoff to Summer Reading,” is going to take place in the Upper Shores Branch parking lot on June 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The annual event is focused on community engagement with the youngest residents of Lavallette as they foray into literature over their summer break.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.