POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The beaches of Lavallette are set to host Ocean County’s Department of Business Development & Tourism on Wednesday, May 22 for the department’s first-ever “Unlock the Ocean” ceremony.

According to a press release from the department, this first-time event serves to “officially” kick off the summer season. At 10 a.m. on May 22, Lavallette’s Philadelphia Avenue ocean beach will be ceremoniously “unlocked” by a large wooden Ocean County key.

Guests at “Unlock the Ocean” will include Ocean County Commissioner and liaison to the Ocean County Department of Business Development & Tourism Frank Sadeghi, the students of Lavallette Elementary School and, according to the department, a “special guest.”

Sandra Lazzaro, director of the department, said that while this is a first-time event, the department was looking forward to making it into a yearly tradition for the county.

“This is the first time, but we plan to make this a yearly tradition,” said Lazzaro. “Tourism is the economic engine of Ocean County…We have 44 miles of the shore and 42 miles of Barnegat Bay and in the summertime we welcome the visitors. What is more important when it comes to tourism season than our ocean?”

