For those looking for a good opportunity for athletic competition or overall fitness, or to support a good cause, races are one of the best ways to do that.

On April 6, RunAPalooza brought runners from all over to run along various parts of the Jersey Shore: the Jersey Shore Relay Marathon, the Asbury Park Half Marathon and the Jersey Shore 5K.

The Jersey Shore Running Club has recently hosted an array of running events for all local hobby joggers. The Jersey Shore Relay Marathon combines team competition and individual performances across five legs spanning 26.2 miles from the boardwalk in Seaside Heights to the finish line in Asbury Park. The competition raised money for the Jersey Shore Dream Center and saw 143 teams complete the coastal trek to finish on the Asbury Park Boardwalk, traversing some of New Jersey’s most scenic landscapes for a good cause.

“Not only did we have to rely on our teammates to hand off the baton, but on the staff who were spread out over the 26 miles,” said Jeff Burdge, a runner in the relay marathon. “Every individual worked together to make it an unforgettable day.”

Of course, things will only continue to heat up on the race front as summer approaches.

Below are some races in Monmouth and Ocean counties (listed chronologically) taking place in the coming months that both provide a chance for runners to test their mettle and raise money for local charities. Whether new or a long standing tradition, each has a story behind it.

Some of them fill up quickly, so don’t miss the opportunity to sign up and lace up!

LAKE COMO 5K

The 19th Annual Lake Como Spring Break 5K Run and 2-Mile Walk will return to the streets of Lake Como, Belmar and Spring Lake later this month on Saturday, April 27.

Online registration costs $40 until Tuesday, April 23; afterwards, late registration will cost $45 and can be done in-person at bib and T-shirt pickup locations prior to the race. Bib and T-shirt pickup can be found at Bar Anticipation on Friday, April 26 from 5 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 27 from 8 to 9:45 a.m. Race T-shirts will be given to all pre-registered runners and walkers; post-registrants can receive T-shirts while supplies last.

The fundraiser will be a rain-or-shine event. Racers will be chip timed by CompuScore. For more information and to sign up for the race, visit runsignup.com/Race/Info/NJ/LakeComo/JSRCLakeComo5K.

The annual race is hosted by the Jersey Shore Running Club [JSRC], in partnership with Bar Anticipation. The club hosts many races throughout the area to raise funds for various local charities.

“Primarily, we are charity focused, and want to provide a great race experience to our runners while giving the largest donation possible to our charities,” Race Director and JSRC Board Member Vicki Trerotola said. “The Lake Como Spring Break 5K is a club race that has been going on for 19 years and we’ve been trying to build it bigger each year. We’re expecting to have well over 500 runners this year.”

The fundraising event will raise proceeds for Tunnels to Towers in conjunction with Team Shamrock. Team Shamrock is a Spring Lake Heights-based fundraising organization honoring the memory of Donald W. Robertson Jr., a victim of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

“Tunnel to Towers is a worthwhile organization that raises money for American first responders, veterans and their families. It is an excellent charity,” Trerotola said.

“Once again, we’re honored and proud to be the recipients of the funds from this popular run,” said Kathy Cunningham, a board member for the Tunnels to Tower Foundation and founder of Team Shamrock.

“This is our third year involved with the Spring Break 5K and it’s a great day to run and show your pride for America, the Tunnels to Towers, and to give back and to make a difference in the lives of our veterans and first responders, as well as our homeless veterans,” she said.

Following a rendition of the national anthem, the race will kick off that Saturday at Bar Anticipation at 10 a.m. [walk will start shortly after], when participants will take to a slightly-altered course from previous years through borough streets for either a 5-kilometer run or 2-mile walk.

“We’re always trying to improve the quality of our races and we feel this slightly altered course will be better for our runners,” said Trerotola.

Late registration, along with bib and T-shirt pickup, will take place before the race as well starting at 8 a.m.

A post-race party at Bar Anticipation will immediately follow the race with a complimentary barbeque [drinks not included], along with entertainment and prize giveaways. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place finishers overall, as well as for first through third place finishers in ten-year age groups.

“At 11 [a.m.], we will announce the winners, and after that we have some random prizes donated by local businesses, like restaurant gift cards, products and beach badges,” Trerotola said. “The barbecue at Bar A is always a great time.”

The Tunnels to Towers Foundation is a 501[c][3] nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring the sacrifice of firefighter Stephen Siller, who died during the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The organization aims to honor the country’s military and first responders who continue to make supreme sacrifices in the line of duty, according to its website.

One initiative of the organization is its Smart Home Program, where armed service members returning from war who have been catastrophically injured are built smart technology homes to help them to regain their independence. More information on how to donate, as well as upcoming events, can be found on the organization’s website, t2t.org.

RED BANK 5K CLASSIC

The fifth annual Red Bank 5K Classic is back again this year on Saturday, June 15.

Presented by Boondocks Fishery, Robinson Ale House, Triumph Brewery, and Alpha Fit Club, the Red Bank Classic invites runners and walkers of all ages and abilities to register online at redbankclassic.com

The 2024 race will begin and end in the Broadwalk and area residents are encouraged to attend and cheer on runners and enjoy the downtown area. The day includes activities, a kids race and fitness demos in addition to the main event – the 5K run. An after party will be held at Robinson Ale House.

Participants can race on their own or part of a team. The walk/run begins at 8:30 a.m. and the Kids fun run for children under age 12 begins at 10 a.m. All 5K registrations include a t-shirt, medal, chip-timed results and swag bags will be given to the first 1,000 registered runners.

Visit redbankclassic.com for more information and to register.

SUPERHERO 5K RUN

Wall Township will have a run of superheroes in late April, the Superhero 5K Run. The Superhero Training Camp and 5K Run will be held Sunday, April 28 at Wall Community Park—located at 1870 Bailey’s Corner Road—encouraging kids and adults to dress as their favorite superheroes for a kids’ obstacle course and adult 5K run.

The kids obstacle will start at 9:15 a.m. Participants in both races are welcome to “run, walk or fly” through the course to help raise funds for the recreation department for its future events. The adults’ race will start at 10 a.m. Bib pickup for the race is at 8:45 a.m.

The cost for Wall Township residents to race is $25; non-residents can sign up for $35. Children under two years old are free with a paid adult.

Wall Recreation’s scheduled rain date for the race is the following weekend, Sunday, May 5. Registration is open until Friday, April 26. The website for registration is register.communitypass.net/wall under “Spring Programs.”

BAY HEAD 5K

The 19th Annual Bay Head 5k Memory Run kicks off on Saturday, May 18 at 8:30 a.m., with registration beginning at 6:30 a.m.

Registration costs $40 per person registering as an individual or $35 if as a team. Registration will be at the Bay Head Firehouse, 81 Bridge Avenue. A T-shirt and race bag are included in the registration cost. For more information and to sign-up, visit bayhead5k.com.

There will be an after party following the race from 12 to 4 p.m. at Martell’s Tiki Bar in Point Pleasant Beach which will include an open bar and beach BBQ. This costs $60 per person.

The race was created by The Kate Shea Foundation [KSF]. KSF was founded by loving friends and family of Kate Shea in order to give back to the community she called home most summers of her short, but fulfilling life. Kate was an inspiration to the community all in the way she lived her life in an accepting and open-minded way.

The proceeds from the Bay Head 5K will go to The KSF to support its mission of providing funds to research organizations fighting cancers and youth education. The Kate Shea Foundation has raised over $300,000 for cancer research and education since it began in 2004.

Bike MS: Coast the Coast 2024

This bicycling event is presented by Bike MS, which offers many such routes across the nation in support of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society [NMSS].

One of the races takes place on May 11 this year, starting and ending at the Deal Casino Beach Club at 125 Ocean Ave. North in Deal. Four routes will be offered: a 100 mile starting at 6:30 a.m., a 75 mile starting at 7 a.m., a 50 mile starting at 8:30 a.m. and a 25 mile starting at 9:30 a.m. The race will be rain or shine.

Register on the NMSS website at events.nationalmssociety.org. Select “Bike MS,” then “find your ride.” You will be navigated to a new page with a search bar into which you can enter “coast the coast.”

Parking is available in the club parking lot. Check-in begins at 6 a.m. Routes close at 4 p.m. Riders in the longer routes should maintain certain speeds in order to finish the course before the routes close.

There will be a re-ride logistics call on April 25 at 6:30 p.m. to prepare riders for the event. A completed waiver and a $250 fundraising minimum is required to pick up the pre-race packet. Packet pickups take place the morning of the ride from 6 to 6:30 a.m., 6 to 7 a.m., 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. for the 100, 75, 50 and 25 mile routes respectively. Each route includes rest stops.

Spring Lake Five Mile Run

Also known as the Spring Lake 5, this race is made up of two separate runs and will take place Memorial Day weekend. The Kids Race will take place Friday, May 24 at 6 p.m., whereas the Five Mile Run will be held on Saturday, May 25 at 8:30 a.m., rain or shine. The race will be chip-timed.

Registration for the five-mile sold out in under seven hours on Feb 11, but bib numbers can still be acquired through the race’s charity partners by visiting the run website at thespringlakefivemilerun.rsupartner.com and navigating to the “Charities & Donations” tab. In that tab, a full list of charities is available. Hopeful runners are asked to contact the charities directly.

The Kids Race is itself a series of races of different lengths based on age groups: children under four years old will run 25 yards, four-year-olds will run 50 yards, five and six-year-olds will run 100 yards, seven and eight-year olds will run 200 yards, nine and 10-year-olds will run 400 yards and kids from age 11 to 14 will run a quarter mile.

Each racer in the Kids Race will receive a medal, but there will be no awards for winners, as the runs are meant to be casual, rather than competitive. Registration for the Kids Race is available online until May 15 at noon. A link to online registration can be found on the run website in the “Race Registration” tab.

Each racer in the adult race will receive a commemorative glass, which can be picked up at the pre-race packet pickup or the morning of the race at the glass tent on Ocean Avenue. Race number bibs will be mailed in early May.

The race begins on Ocean Avenue past Sussex Avenue, and ends on Ocean Avenue just past Salem Avenue. There will be four water stations along the course.

According to the race website, the Spring Lake 5 began in 1977 as runs were becoming more popular around the nation. It was organized by the Spring Lake Recreation Committee and the council. It was first held on Memorial Day and attracted more than 500 runners. Since then, it has continued to grow.

Some of the key sponsors named on the race’s website include Jersey Mike’s, Hackensack Meridian Health and Circle BMW.

Headphones, earbuds and similar devices will be prohibited as well as strollers, dogs, skateboards, in-line skates, roller skates and bicycles. Parking will be limited. Streets east of Third Avenue will be closed, and all parking will be prohibited along the race course.

Nav-e-sink or Swim Distance Festival

This is a swimming race on May 26 at Victory Park in Rumson. There will be three distances; 2.4 miles, 1.6 miles and 0.6 miles; and a kids race.

A link to register, as well as a detailed breakdown of pricing, is available on the race website at raceforum.com/navesink.

The 2.4 mile race will start at 7:45 a.m. The 1.6 mile race starts at 8:15 a.m. The 0.6 mile race starts at 8:30 a.m. The kids race, for those 12 years or younger, will be a 300-yard swim beginning at 9:30.

All swimmers must be out of the water by 9:40 a.m. without exception: anyone still in the water will be removed.

Packets can be picked up at the race location on May 25 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. or the day of the race at 6:45 a.m. There will be awards for the top three overall, male and female swimmers as well as the top three male and female swimmers in each of the following age groups: 14 or younger, 15 to 19, 20 to 29, 30 to 39, 40 to 49, 50 to 59, 60 to 69, 70 to 79 and 80 or older.

Tour of Somerville

Established in 1940, the Tour of Somerville is the oldest bike race in America, according to its website. Now in its 79th year, it will take place on Memorial Day, May 27 and travel through downtown Somerville, NJ.

Register at bikereg.com/tourofsomerville#Register. The registration deadline is May 23 at 5 p.m. The course is a four-corner criterium. Though it is a race, participants may marvel at the bustling downtown area as they ride.

The schedule of events will be as follows: a family fun ride at 8 a.m., the Memorial Day Parade at 8:30 a.m., staggered-start races for girls ages nine to 14 and 15 to 18 and boys ages nine to 13 at 9:25 a.m., a masters race for men 55 years and older at 9:55 a.m., a men categories four and novice race at 10:40 a.m., a women categories three four and novice race at 11:20 a.m., a masters race for men 40 years and older at noon, a race for boys ages 15 to 18 at 12:55 p.m., a men categories two and three race at 1:50 p.m., the Milred Kugler women’s pro/1/2/3 race at 3 p.m. and the Kugler-Anderson Memorial men’s pro/1/2 race at 4:25 p.m.

Register for the family fun ride at communitypass.net/somerville. A map of nearby parking can be found on the race’s website, tourofsomerville.com/cyclist-information.

Cycling racers must have a valid USA Cycling license. One-day licenses will be available at bikereg.com at the time of registration.

AVON 5K RUN/WALK

The 2024 Avon Run/Walk is set for Saturday, June 1 from 8:30 a.m. to noon beginning at Ocean and Norwood avenues, along a scenic flat route through town, with clocks and water stops at each mile. Registration is capped at 1,500 participants, so if interested, it is best to register sooner than later.

The race costs $25 per runner, or walker, in support of the Avon Volunteer First Aid Squad, with all proceeds going directly back to the squad to assist with operations. Prices will increase for those who register after May 17.

Shirts are guaranteed to the first 1,200 registered runners and all are automatically entered into a post-race raffle for season beach badges to Avon beach.

The race website notes, “The Avon Volunteer First Aid Squad is a not-for-profit, 501c(3) organization that provides emergency medical and rescue services 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at no charge, to residents and visitors to Avon-By-The-Sea,” it continues stating that, “It has provided these services since 1931. The squad is staffed by volunteer EMTs and relies entirely on charitable contributions for all operating expenses.”

A kids’ run is also organized by the Avon Home and School Association alongside the 5K. A registration link is typically posted on the school’s website sometime in May – for updates check out Avonschool.com.

Early number and shirt pickup is set for Thursday, May 30 from 5 to 7 p.m. and Friday, May 31 from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Avon First Aid Building located at 520 Main St. Late numbers and shirt pickup is also available on Saturday, June 1 from 7 to 8:30 a.m. at The Pavilion. Lines can be expected if picking up on Saturday.

The race staff will provide post-race refreshments consisting of water, cups of sports drinks and food, which is typically bagels and fruit.

Race results will be available at runsignup.com located at the bottom of the page and will also be posted in hard-copy form on bulletin boards at the Avon Pool, on Norwood Avenue.

This year’s sponsors include: RE/MAX real estate company, Deep Water Landing, Jersey Shore Nursing Agency Inc., Frank Lurch Demolition Co LLC and waKs.

For further information and to register for the race, visit runsignup.com.

POINT BORO ROTARY 5K

The Point Pleasant Boro Rotary Club is gearing up to host its annual Father’s Day 5K and Fun Run as part of the organization’s efforts to help the community. The race is rain or shine.

The Father’s Day 5K race is scheduled for Saturday, June 15. The Fun Run will start at 8 a.m. The 5K kicks off at 8:30 a.m. Each race starts and finishes in Point Pleasant Borough’s Community Park at the intersection of Bridge Avenue and Beaver Dam Road.

Online and mail registration is underway. For registrations completed by June 12, the fee is $20 for the Fun Run and $30 for the 5K. The fee is $35 after that date for the 5K. Fun Run registration remains at $20 up to and including the day of the race.

A dedicated website [runsignup.com/Race/NJ/PointPleasantBoroRotaryFathersDay5KRun] is available for race information, to review the course map and to register. Pre-registration can be completed also by going to sjtiming.com or can be sent to the Point Boro Rotary, PO Box 496, Point Pleasant, NJ 08742.

Beginning just outside the park on Beach Boulevard, participants will travel through the Bay Head Shores section of town as they make their way to Marine Parkway, Riviera Parkway, Blaze Drive, Barnegat Boulevard and Rue Lafayette.

A trophy will be awarded to the first father to finish. Trophies will be given to the first place male and female finishers in the Fun Run. Food before and a light snack after the race will be on hand for the runners.

Runners pre-registered by June 12 can pick up race packets on Friday, June 14 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, 706 River Ave.

The race has always had a Father’s Day theme and the initial race was held on June 15, 2008. Since then, there have been changes during the pandemic and post pandemic but the Rotary Club looks for considerable growth in runners, community support and sponsors.

Each race has been geared to provide financial aid to local charities and community based organizations. That focus has expanded to help with food insecurity, Point Pleasant Borough Police Department’s LEAD program, veterans organizations and many local organizations.

Mary Guetzlaff, Rotary Club President, said the club “is proud to continue its efforts to help so many worthy causes.”

“For a decade our race has been a community-wide and family-friendly event that generates proceeds to help various charities,” said Guetzlaff. “We are looking forward to this race as being a resource to aid others.”

Race Committee Member Mary Borree said, “Experience has shown the important role the residents, business community, the borough administration, police, recreation and public works departments, Earle Sea Cadets and our first aid squad undertake with us to put a positive face on this event.”

SEA GIRT 5K

The Sea Girt 5K is ringing in its 33rd time this summer on Saturday, Aug. 3 from 8:30 to 11 a.m.

Registration is open and available on the website at seagirt5k.com for the 5K Run/Walk and Kids’ Races and Activities.

The run/walk is $30 per person and will begin at 8:30 a.m. Kids’ race and activities cost $12 per child – with the race starting at 10 a.m. and the activities from 8:30 to 11 a.m. If interested participants do not register before April 23 and April 19, respectively for the aforementioned races, will experience a cost increase.

Registrants can pick up their t-shirts and race bibs on Friday, Aug. 2 from 3 to 7 p.m. or Saturday, Aug. 3 from 6 to 8 a.m. at the tents located across from Fratello’s Restaurant and Bar/start and finish line.

This year’s race will benefit The Samaritan Center at the Jersey Shore, a local nonprofit organization with a mission of providing counseling services to individuals, couples and families with easy accessibility, quality care and comfortability.

The foot race will include four live bands along the course with the Billy Lawlor Band on the main stage at the start/finish lines. T-shirts, medals and awards will be given to those participating in the 5K and goody bags and T-shirts will be given for the kids’ races.

Activities for kids will include an inflatable, pony rides, face painting and more. After the conclusion of the race, all are welcomed to join at Fratello’s Restaurant and Bar for an after-party event.

For more information on the Sea Girt 5K and The Samaritan Center at the Jersey Shore or to sign up or make a direct contribution, visit seagirt5k.com or njsamaritan.org.