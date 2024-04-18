Local to Monmouth and Ocean Counties and looking to get into shape ahead of the summer season?

Check out these local workout hotspots to prepare you physically, mentally and even socially.

With a variety of options from personalized workout regimens, group classes, one-on-ones, martial arts, yoga and more — if you are a youngster or an elder, or somewhere in between — there is something for everyone.

This list of area fitness centers will set you on a path toward your personal fitness goals, whatever they may be.

THE ATLANTIC CLUB

With locations in Manasquan and Downtown Red Bank, The Atlantic Club’s website says they provide “prioritized wellness and personal health…we educate and enrich the youth of our community, we unwind, we celebrate your special events and achievements, we workout and stay active and we have fun doing it!”

The Atlantic Club offers a variety of amenities including: medical fitness staff, a six-lane swimming pool with water exercise classes, saunas, steam rooms and jacuzzis, over 100 group classes per week, Café and shop, Atlantis Preparatory School for children, Milagro Spa, tennis, pickleball and racquet sports programs, senior programming, KidZone child care and so much more.

Those who are looking for a deeper look at all The Atlantic Club has to offer can take a guided tour. The club has three membership options including Summer, Club and Club+, with couples discounts available.

For further information on pricing and the club, visit theatlanticclub.com or call their Manasquan or Red Bank locations at 732-223-2100 and 732-219-5333, respectively.

BRIELLE SPORTS CLUB

The Brielle Sports Club, situated at 629 Higgins Ave. allows clients to discover their full potential with fitness goals through an open-gym concept, sports such as basketball, boxing/kickboxing, volleyball, Zumba and cycling.

For those who want to dial it back and move a bit slower paced, the sports club also offers yoga, barre, aerobics, pilates, pickleball, ping pong and more.

Also provides several amenities including The DRIPBAR at Brielle, an IV vitamin therapy treatment, childcare, juice bar, ladies only room and locker rooms.

Full class schedules are available under the ‘Calendars’ tab and more information and detail can be found at their website on briellesportsclub.org or by calling 732-528-6777.

THE TRAINING ROOM

The Training Room, with locations in both Avon-By-The-Sea and Manasquan, offers a community-like atmosphere compared to other big box gyms, where clients will see familiar faces and consistency in their instructors.

Featuring experienced coaches, The Training Room provides clients with personalized training and workout regimens that cater to individual needs and abilities, from beginner level to advanced, professional athletes to business men/women and grandparents, their website states.

The gym offers three different membership packages: annual, three days per week and three month memberships, $135 per month, $117 per month and $145 per month, respectively.

For more information or to become a part of The Training Room, visit traningroomonline.com or call 732-988-1555.

F45 TRAINING – WALL

F45 Training, located at 1837 Old Mill Road in Wall Township, offers functional group training classes and HIIT workouts, in addition to nutrition and challenges alongside certified personal trainers.

F45 offers 80 different classes focusing on more than 5,000 different movements including cardio, resistance, hybrid and recovery.

“Our innovative functional group-workouts are science-backed, technology-led and specifically developed to build lean muscle tissue and improve cardiovascular health,” according to information on their website.

For more information, hours, class schedules and setting appointments, visit their website at f45training.com/studio/wall or call 732-204-6446.

94 WELLNESS

94 Wellness, located at 2153 Route 35 in Unit 6 on the Sea Girt/Wall Township border, offers total health and wellness fitnesses including yoga, stability/mobility, stretching, infrared sauna and cold plunges.

Their mission is to build community while providing knowledge, instruction and support for improving heath, mobility and longevity.

In addition to individual wellness services, 94 Wellness offers a set of small group classes. Some benefits include: improved performance, improved posture, decreased risk of injury, improved functional movement, decreased soreness and fatigue, improved body awareness, and more.

The center supplies either intro offers and packages or memberships: Cold plunge, infrared sauna and class intros are $15 and can only be used one time.

The wellness and recovery services include either a 25-minute sauna session or 20-minute cold plunge.

Class packages consist of any of those featured on their class list; drop in rates, or packages of 5 to 10 clsses.

The ‘94 Community Pass’ also offers other membership options that can be viewed at their website.

To acquire further information and for questions, visit 94wellness.com or call 732-579-0367.

SPENGA

Spenga — a mixture of spin, strength and yoga — encapsulates the three fitness components of cardio, strength and flexibility and is the very first studio of its kind during a 60-minute workout catered to personal need and ability. Nutrition services and now also available.

Spenga is situated at 2007 Route 35 in Wall Township, and has a number of other locations across the country.

The center offers various membership options. Member perks include ‘Spenga Guarantee,’ month-to-month contracts, online and mobile booking, freeze options, ‘Spenga Green’ and flexible session times.

For schedules, scheduling process, questions or for more information, visit their website at wallnj.spenga.com or call 732-876-9375.

JERSEY SHORE FITNESS SHOP

The Jersey Shore Fitness Shop [JSFS], located at 711 Brinley Ave. in Bradley Beach is a family-owned and operated workout space. It is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, where each of the gym’s three floors offer something for everyone.

On the first floor clients can find what’s referred to as “The Iron Paradise” consisting of five to 200 pound dumbbells and power lifting equipment. The second floor is home to more than 60 cardio machines, a full body circuit and additional weight equipment. The third floor makes way for a variety of group fitness classes guided by instructors including Kickboxing, X-fit, Spin, Zumba, Yoga, Barre and more.

A form of valid I.D. is required for those who sign-up and all must be 18 years of age. Clients can register for three-month specials and student specials, who present a valid student I.D.

AMP’D FITNESS

With locations in both Belmar and Brielle, Amp’d Fitness provides their customers with high-quality personal training and small group training for everyone.

“​​At the age of just 18 years old, I was in a motocross accident that cost me a part of my right leg…Having to re-learn how to walk and move comfortably with the use of a prosthetic was challenging mentally and physically,” Owner Max Gomez wrote on their website. “We strive to instill that same “can-do” mentality into every member!”

After adjusting to his own prosthetic, Mr. Gomez raced again for several years until turning his attention to his new endeavor of opening up his own gym. He said he put “everything” into the gym to expand on his dreams of once being a physical therapist after having a passion for exercising from a young age.

Certified trainers will assist clients in formulating workouts and nutrition plans to fit their daily lives and needs, with a goal of “amplifying your fitness personal training plans and make them sustainable so you can keep doing them forever.”

For more information, visit ampdfitnessnj.com or call either location.

MODERN PILATES

Modern Pilates, located at 125 Main St., in Manasquan, is a class-based pilates studio. According to the website, the workout is a “high intensity, low impact 50-minute full body workout” with “slow, controlled, continuous motion, zero intimidation [and] all fun.”

The studio offers variable workouts for different people’s fitness needs. Those interested can book introductory sessions. Otherwise, the studio has several price packages available on its website, modernpilatesstudio.com.

For those who are hooked and want to participate in the studio for the long term, the studio also offers an “addicted” tier, which includes unlimited classes.

For a more personalized and comfortable experience, customers can book private one-on-one sessions or duo sessions. These should be booked by emailing info@modernpilatesstudio.com. Gift cards can be purchased from the website.

New clients should download the scheduling app MindBody and make an account, then arrive 10 to 15 minutes early to their class.

As stated on the studio’s website, “We’re not a gym. We’re a lifestyle.”

kur wellness studio

Located at 412 Bond Street in Asbury Park, Kur Wellness Studio has a wide set of offerings for visitors

According to its website, Kur offers yoga, perosnal training, body treatments, massage, skin care and reflexology.

“Kur offers treatmetns and classes ina tranquil, yet hip, urban setting,” their website says.

Kur Wellness offers private personal training in strength, cardio and dflexibility. There are plenty of package options and online bookings make it easy to schedule yoru visit.

Kur Yoga classes include gentle flow, Vinyasa flow, meditative restorative, slow flow, yin yoga, and more. Again, online booking makes it easy to fit these classes into your schedule.

Visit kurstudios.com.com to learn more.

LAVALLETTE PERSONAL FITNESS

Lavallette Personal Fitness, which describes itself as “the only fitness center on the island” is located at 501 Grand Central Ave.

The gym offers clients an array of options including personal training, weight management, fitness for seniors, orthopedic exercise, therapeutic exercise, fitness nutrition and body training. Personal Fitness also concentrates on sports specific fitness training.

There are four membership options available including yearly, monthly, weekly and daily passes.

For more information or for questions, call 732-250-2185.

VIVE FITNESS

At Vive Fitness at 107 Rt. 35 in Point Pleasant, you can experience a traditional gym setting with elliptical machines, weights and more.

In addition to independent physical fitness services, Vive also offers group exercise classes with a variety of 40 classes per week, complimentary child care help during your workout, a juice bar with a full menu for fuel before or after as well as complimentary hand and bath towels for workout/shower needs.

Junior memberships are also available for those under the age of 13.

Vive means “long life” and that’s what we strive to accomplish by providing an atmosphere that promotes active, healthy lifestyle for all individuals, their website notes.

Visit their website at vivefitnessnj.com, call 732-899-1001 or stop in for further information, questions, class schedules or to sign up.

BODY20

Located at 2153 Rt. 35 in the Fountain 9 Plaza in Wall, Body20 gives its customers an experience that involves a “personalized, technology-based, workout experience that achieves results in just minutes per week.”

Body20’s workouts use electro-muscle stimulation [EMS] technology that creates up to 150 times more muscle contractions compared to a traditional workout, in just 20 minutes.

Benefits include higher results in shorter time, minimizes strain on the musculoskeletal system, reduces fat, builds muscle and improves strength and endurance.

It is advised that prior to a session, the client comes properly hydrated and avoids strenuous physical activity and alcohol consumption 24 hours prior to the appointment. Instructors will work closely with individuals to create a tailored workout session and recommended plan.

Those interested can book a free session at body20.com. For additional information or to start a membership, visit their website or call 732-305-8061.

EZE FIT TRANSFORMATION CENTER

The Eze Fit Transformation Center, located at 2940 Yorktowne Blvd. in Brick Township, with locations also in Neptune, Howell, West Long Branch, and a shop soon on its way to Farmingdale.

Eze Fit offers its clients group personal training, 45-minute afterburn workouts or workouts for any level of fitness.

Membership options include Unlimited Classes, 10-Class Punch Card and Single-Class Drop-Ins. All schedules are posted online at their website, ezefitnj.com. Take a gander over there, or call 732-490-1027.

jersey strong

Located in several towns in our area, Jersey Strong offers a wide variety of group classes, studio classes, personal training, personal coaching and more.

Jersey Strong’s website explains that they have, “Everything your body needds to get in shape” including customized workouts, equpiment, turf training, stretching, and a ladies only studio, just to name a few.

The Jersey Strong brand also has gyms throhgout New Jersey in these locations: East Brunswick, Edison, Freehold, Manalapan, Marlboro, Ocean, Old Bridge, Red Bank, Robbinsville, Tinton Falls and Wall.

Visit jerseystrong.com for more information.

SHORE POINT FITNESS

Shore Point Fitness, located at 626 Route 88 in Point Pleasant, offers a variety of programs running from yoga, personal training, strength and conditioning and even teen fitness.

According to their website, “After spending time in our facility and with our team we want our members to walk out of our doors after a workout and feel like they are a better version of themselves.”

This gym also offers a free class trial on any of their classes. Shore Point Fitness is only open for certain classes, so be sure to check online for their full schedule of classes and availability.

For more information, visit shorepointfitness.com.

BILL SCOTT BJJ SHORE ACADEMY

Bill Scott BJJ Shore Academy, located at 654 Route 88, is a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu martial arts dojo in Point Pleasant offering a variety of exercises and workouts for any eager residents.

According to their website BJJ is “committed to serving our community by promoting a positive mental attitude and the highest level of physical fitness through the study of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.”

Bill Scott, owner of the dojo, is a 4th Degree BJJ Black Belt and student under Master Pablo Popovitch. His Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu training began in 1999 as a white belt with Professor Ricardo Almeida and the Renzo Gracie Team training full-time. He earned his Black Belt seven years later on November 4, 2006, according to their website.

For any questions, give them a call at 732-904-1759 or visit their website at billscottbjj.com.

D FITNESS STUDIO

Located at 3000 Route 88 in Point Pleasant, D Fitness Studio offers a variety of inperson and online classes for residents to get involved with, even in the comfort of their own home.

Each day offers a variety of classes ranging from zumba to pilates to full-body sculpting. Pricing ranges depending on the packages selected.

Danielle Ippolito, owner and instructor of D Fitness, helps people find their power and glory through dance, according to their website.

Ms. Ippolito started D Fitness Studio with “her vision to bring the healing powers of dance and fitness to peoples lives. After the painful losses of her father and brother, she always found healing and happiness through dance. She created a place where adults and children of all skill levels could dance without judgment, knowing they are good enough,” according to their website.

For more information, visit dfitnessstudionj.com.

CKO KICKBOXING

Located at 1906 Route 35 in Wall Township, CKO asks visitors to “start living your fit life” while you explore their group fitness classes, kickboxing and personal training options.

According to its website, the gym offers instructor led classes, heart pumping music, full-body workouts and points out some of the benefits of their classes are a sense of community, weight loss and stress relief.

Various memberships are available to gain access to classes that range in difficulty and also type including boot camps, 30-minute classes, 45-minute classes and more.

“It’s time to break out of your boring fitness routine and discover the possibility of a fun, high-energy and rewarding workout,” the CKO team says.

Visit ckokickboxing.com and select the Wall location for more information.