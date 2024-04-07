SPRING LAKE — Eager young fishers from all around Spring Lake and beyond headed to the lake on Saturday to compete for the biggest catch at the Shark River Surf Anglers’ annual trout fishing contest.

After an 8 a.m. shotgun blast signaled the start of the competition, fishers wasted no time casting their lines.

A member of Spring Lake American Legion Post No. 432, which is one of the organizational sponsors of the event, Tim McMahon, said that this year is the 60th that the group has sponsored the fishing contest. Each year, he said, they give a plaque to the kid who catches the biggest fish.

“They just do an amazing job,” said Brian Davies, a longtime participant, complimenting the organizers. He was at the contest with his nephew 9-year-old Parker Nordell, who was a first-timer at the contest.

Parker had just caught his first ever fish and told The Coast Star it “feels pretty good,” adding that he would like to come back next year.

Though adults present could fish as well in certain parts of the lake if they wanted, the event as a whole was geared toward children. Youth fishers competed in the following groups: five years and younger, six to nine years, 10 to 12 years and 13 to 15.

Each year, the event is offered entirely free of charge, supported by donations from numerous fishing groups around the area as well as corporate sponsors. Even the prizes, said Greg Hueth, the tournament chairman, come from other fishing groups. He told The Coast Star that in addition to the prizes for winners, every child who participated could get a goodie bag to take home, and each child who caught a fish would get a rod.

[more_sl_nw]

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.