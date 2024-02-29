Get ready to enjoy the Irish season this year by attending all the festive parades the Jersey Shore has to offer. Listen to the incredible pipe bands, watch decorative floats pass by and so much more this March.

Year-after-year, many municipalities host St. Patrick’s Day parades, with hundreds of thousands of people, both residents and tourists, coming out to see the orange, green and white festivities up close.

This year, many of the famous parades are back and plan to be bigger than ever, with parties going on not only in the streets, but throughout the entire towns, in bars, clubhouses and residents’ homes.

BELMAR/LAKE COMO

The Belmar/Lake Como St. Patrick’s Day Parade is returning for a stroll down Main Street on Sunday, March 3 beginning at 12:30 p.m. on 22 Avenue in Lake Como. Get ready for one of the most famous and largest St. Patrick’s Day parades in New Jersey.

This year is the first time that there will be four grand marshals – Edward Neafsey and the Casserly sisters, Michelle, Kacey, and Meghan Levis. These individuals embody the spirit of the Irish American community and have made significant contributions to the community and promotion of Irish heritage.

All attendees should expect to be one of roughly 200,000 spectators viewing the over 5,000 marchers and roughly 50 bands, if previous years are anything to go by.

For more information, visit belmarparade.com.

OCEAN COUNTY

Get ready to enjoy the luck of the Irish at this year’s Ocean County St. Patrick’s Day Parade. It will step off at noon on Saturday, March 9, going down The Boulevard in Seaside Heights.

This year the parade will honor Grand Marshal Kevin Goeghegan, a Toms River councilman. The Irishwoman of the year title will be bestowed upon Erin Ryan.

Can’t make the parade? That’s all right! B98.5 will have a live broadcast from the grandstand.

This year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade committee members include President Tom King, Vice President Pat Jockel, Treasurer Brian Morton, Secretary Robyn King and Trustees Bernie Mackle, Erin Ryan, Denis Kelly, Peg Hurley and Mike Yeager.

Spectators can enjoy floats that will be in the theme of Saint Patrick and Irish or Celtic American.

For more information, to complete a march application or become a sponsor, visit ocstpatricksdayparade.com.

FREEHOLD

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this year in downtown Freehold at the Freehold Borough Arts Council’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, March 17. Line up begins at 11:30 a.m. on West Main Street and the parade will step off at 12:30 p.m.

This year the parade will honor Grand Marshal Terri O’Connor and Community Grand Marshal Dru-Anne McLane Palaima.

There will also be multiple contests for participants, including best dressed baby under age 3, best dressed dog, best dressed adult, best decorated bicycle and best decorated motorcycle.

Many organizations will be hosting after parties once the parade has finished, all with live music and food and drink specials. The Freehold Elks, Knights of Columbus, American Legion and American Hotel will all have their doors open serving corned beef, platters, sandwiches and drinks. The Elks will also hold a 50/50 raffle at 5:30 p.m.

The Elks will have Junkyard Dogs playing from 1 to 6 p.m. The Knights of Columbus will host Jimmy & Gene’s McMahon Clan at 1 p.m. The American Hotel will host the Eddie Testa Band around 2 p.m.

This parade would not be possible without the combined efforts of the Freehold Borough Arts Council, the Ancient Order of Hibernians Division 16, Freehold Columbian Club, Freehold Elks, Freehold Borough Police Department and many others.

For more information, visit downtownfreehold.com.

ASBURY PARK

St. Patrick’s Day Parade fun returns for the 10th year to Asbury Park this year. The parade will be held on Sunday, March 10 starting at 1 p.m. This year’s official headquarters and presenting sponsor will be Johnny Mac’s House of Spirits.

The parade will begin at the staging area on Ocean Avenue, travel down onto Cookman Avenue, and end on Main Street. There will be an after-party hosted at the Wonder Bar with Big Bang Baby performing.

This year the parade will honor Grand Marshal Kerri Martin, founder of Second Life Bikes in Asbury Park.

The Second Life Bikes program lets kids ages 12 to 18 years work for 15 hours on repairing and fixing bicycles or doing other chores around the Second Life Bikes shop. Then, they get to choose and keep their own bike.

According to the parade’s website, Ms. Martin said, “I am very honored to be chosen Grand Marshal. I have been around Asbury Park for a long time. Being Irish is dear to my heart and I think bikes in parades are a quintessential thing So, this parade is near and dear to me,” she said.

For more information, visit asburyparkstpatricksparade.com.

RUMSON

Come celebrate Rumson’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, March 10.

This year the parade will honor Grand Marshal Michael Del Priore, a retired professional in the Trust department of Chase Manhattan and the Bank of New York. Since then, Mr. Del Priore has worked as a consultant to several firms in the investment management business. Mr. Del Priore is affiliated with the Northern Ireland Children’s Endowment, the Council of Institutional Investors, National Association of State Treasures, National Council of Public Employees Retirement Systems, National Association of Securities Professionals and the National Council of Teachers Retirement Systems. He also served as a trustee of the Monmouth County Visiting Nurses Association for 40 years, the Monmouth Medical Center Foundation for 30 years and has helped fund Roberts & Ryan Inc., which is a service-disabled veterans firm that supports wounded veterans.

This year’s parade beneficiary is the Monmouth Conservation Foundation established in 1977 by a group led by Judith Stanley Coleman and Michael Huber. The foundation’s mission is to obtain and preserve open space, farmland and conserve natural habitats throughout Monmouth County in support of recreation, agriculture, clean water and wildlife for long term sustainability.

For more information, visit rumsonstpatricksdayparade.org

HIGHLANDS

Prepare to paint the town green with the 20th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 23 at 2 p.m.

This year the parade will honor Grand Marshal Timothy Hill, who “has deep roots in Highlands,” according to the website. He married a local girl, Laura Horan, whose family was very involved in the community; her late mother, Jane, was the co-founder of the Highlands Historical Society. Mr. Hill’s late great uncle Joseph Dempsey served as mayor in 1949 and 1950.

There will be over 100 marching groups including bagpipers, bands, Irish dancers, and decorated floats. The parade will set sail starting at Waterwitch Avenue and extend down to Bay Avenue.

For more information, visit highlandsnj.com.