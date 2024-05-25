WALL TOWNSHIP – Wall’s Black Brain Center has been designated as a site on the inaugural New Jersey Black Heritage Trail, as a crucial site to African-American history and victory in World War II which calls InfoAge Science and History Museums home.

Held at former Camp Evans, the U.S. Army Black Brain Center provided a place where black scientists and engineers could find jobs and advance their careers when many other sites across the country closed their doors to them.

Now, it’s part of a 32-site trail that uncovers African-American achievements and how they helped shape the State of New Jersey.

“The Black Heritage Trail will serve an important role in connecting our state’s residents and visitors with the complex histories of African Americans in New Jersey,” New Jersey Lt. Gov. Tahesha Way noted in a prepared statement about the trail. “We have a responsibility to make all of our histories visible, and I am proud to oversee the New Jersey Historical Commission and its work uplifting these aspects of the American story.”

Engaging graphics with slideshows and oral histories await curious minds, educating them on Black pioneers such as Dr. Walter McAfee, who participated in the Diana Project (1946), the Camp Evans experiment that resulted in humanity’s first contact with the Moon.

