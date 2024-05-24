BAY HEAD — Beachgoers and residents may see a new, friendly face while walking down Bridge Avenue in Bay Head, as the “Wharf Rat” now stands in the plaza, waving to nearby onlookers.

The “Wharf Rat” is an artistic rendition of a sailor returning to shore from the sea, as he waves to onlookers who may be passing by.

Lynn DeClemente Losavio, chief legacy officer of the Seward Johnson Atelier, said this is one of many sculptures the atelier rents out to individuals and municipalities across New Jersey. “We are a private, nonprofit organization that is responsible for Seward Johnson’s creative legacy.”

One of the most notable artistic contributions from Seward Johnson is the Grounds for Sculpture, located in Hamilton Township. While the atelier and the grounds are two separate organizations, they are related, according to Losavio.

“Wharf Rat” is part of Johnson’s series of “Celebrating the Familiar,” according to Losavio.

“That series of Seward’s work focuses on everyday people doing, for lack of better words, mundane activities, sometimes just to slow down and really appreciate those moments in life. Those small moments in life are what make up the really good things. (Seward) really believed in art, music, dance, theater, good food, good drinks and what life is really about,” she said.

She further explained that the “Wharf Rat” in particular was originally inspired by Harbor Branch, an oceanographic institute at Florida State University, which focuses on exploring marine environments, studying key species and understanding the connection between humans and the ocean.

“Each one of Seward’s pieces is to help communities come together, get out to parks, enjoy the outdoors and appreciate the life we have and slow down,” said Losavio. She also noted that the way the statue was placed, it appears the “Wharf Rat” is waving for a coffee at Mueller’s Bakery.

“Everybody is going to have their own story, and any story this generates is great as long as people are connecting and communicating with one another,” said Losavio. “This gives people something to talk about and to connect with. It is all about connection and getting out, maybe sitting on a bench here if these pieces make you feel a little less alone. Anytime we can put out something in the community that is going to bring people together, or put a smile on someone’s face, what is better than that?”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Bay Head stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.