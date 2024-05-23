SEA GIRT — The Sea Girt Green Gables Croquet Club invites interested players on Saturday, June 1, in celebration of National Croquet Day, to come and learn about the sport alongside active club members.

The afternoon coincides with National Croquet Day, recognized each year by the United States Croquet Association (USCA), headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, whose mission is “to promote the awareness, development and enjoyment of Croquet in America, providing resources and governance for the sport at all levels,” according to their website.

The event is open to the public at the National Guard Training Center from 1 to 3 p.m., where attendees will garner a technical understanding of the game while getting a feel for the mallet and technique on the club’s three regulation courts.

“The first is for all locals that are interested in learning about croquet to come and actually hold a mallet, swing a mallet, get a feel for it, learn some of the basic rules while they’re on the courts doing it,” said Green Gables Croquet Club President Ann Leddy.

Due to it taking place on the Army base, interested attendees are required to provide their full name to greengablescroquet@gmail.com one week prior to the event. Names will then be provided to those guards manning the entry gates for smooth access inside. All participants should attend in white clothing.

