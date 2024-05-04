POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Point Pleasant Beach Cultural Arts Committee’s Party by the Sea fundraiser returns on May 30, benefiting both the committee and the local art community with a social night of food, art and music.

The committee will also hold its Juried Art show concurrently with the party; the first time the art show will be held since prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. These events will take place at The Lobster Shanty, 83 Channel Drive.

“Our event is a fundraiser, but more importantly it’s an event to support and showcase the arts,” said Judy Van Brunt, vice chair of the arts committee.

Committee member Tracey Jackson, who spearheaded the event’s preparations, said, “It gives the local artists an opportunity to display and demonstrate what they do in a local venue. It’s a little bit of a different, unique event. It’s not your typical fundraiser where we’re selling baskets and whatnot.”

“It’s twofold,” Jackson said. “We have performing artists — a band, a ukulele duo, a flute-guitar duo — they perform in the center of the room…At the same time, on the perimeter of the room, we have artists and chefs and crafters. But it’s not just a show — they don’t just show you their wares the way you would do at a craft show — they demonstrate their art right there on the spot.”

Culinary art displays from local Point Beach businesses will include charcuterie board arrangements from Molly Boards and pasta-making demonstrations from Mugsy’s Mercantile. The Lobster Shanty and Wandering Sweets will also serve creations at the party.

Van Brunt emphasized the social nature of the event, saying that the committee’s intent behind the night is for attendees to mingle and discuss the breadth of artwork from different media on display.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.