BAY HEAD — All Saints Church, 500 Lake Ave., will be sponsoring the Bristol Music Series once again, this time, celebrating the anniversary of its pipe organ.

The pipe organ in the church ― built in 1974 by the Canadian firm, Cavavant Frères, Limitée, of St. Hyacinthe, Québec ― was 50 years old on Easter Day. The rector, wardens and vestry at All Saints Church are sponsoring a celebratory concert and formal reception to mark the anniversary, and the residents of Bay Head and the surrounding communities are invited to join with the church for this free event.

Conductor Mark Trautman, All Saints Chamber Orchestra and the noted organ soloist Michael J. Diorio will join forces to mark this milestone with a concert in the church on Friday evening, May 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Included will be organ and chamber orchestra works of Bach, Guilmant, Krebs, Lefebvre, Mozart and Reincken. The program will recreate the 1974 “opening” of the organ 50 years ago as played by Dr. Lee Hastings Bristol Jr. with many of the same musical selections.

When All Saints Cavavant pipe organ was first heard in 1974, the parish’s organist, Bristol, “opened” the organ in a concert accompanied by an ensemble of strings and winds.

Two of All Saints’ parishioners, Mark and Linda Carduner, are vintners and select wines from their vineyard, Working Dog Winery in East Windsor, will be served following the program.

