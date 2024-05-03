WALL TOWNSHIP — Authorities are investigating a fire that took place Friday afternoon at a store in Wall Township, Police Chief Sean O’Halloran told The Coast Star.

At approximately 3 p.m., police and fire departments arrived on scene to the OPI Gallery – Art Gallery and Custom Framing building, located at 2125 Route 35 between Ocean Road and Sea Girt Avenue. The fire temporarily closed Route 35 at Old Mill Road. Neighboring municipalities’ fire departments, including Belmar fire departments, also assisted in suppressing the fire.

An investigation is currently underway, O’Halloran said, carried out by both the police department’s detective unit and the fire bureau. There were no injuries reported.

