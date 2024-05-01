BELMAR/AVON-BY-THE-SEA — As summer fast approaches, the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) has announced a new free shuttle service between the business districts of Belmar and Avon-By-The-Sea to run throughout the remainder of construction for emergency repairs efforts to the Route 71/Main Street drawbridge. Shuttle services began Wednesday morning.

The free shuttle service seeks to accommodate pedestrians and bicyclists wishing to go between the two boroughs. The shuttle will operate seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. According to a press release, the shuttle can hold 16 passengers, is ADA accessible and has bicycle carrying capacity.

The shuttle will accommodate nine bus stops, five in Belmar and four in Avon. Passengers should look for the “Shuttle Bus” signs at each bus stop location.

Belmar stops will include: West Railroad Ave and 10th Ave (Belmar Train Station); Main Street and 10th Avenue; Main Street and Eighth Avenue; River Road and Main Street; and West Railroad Avenue and Seventh Avenue.

Avon stops will include: Main Street and Sylvania; Main Street and Washington Avenue; Jefferson Avenue and Main Street; and Main Street and Garfield Avenue.

The news about the shuttle comes on the same week that DOT officials announced the Shark River channel was closed to marine traffic due to repairs to the bridge.

