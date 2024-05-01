June Bates Ditillo, 91, of Midlothian, VA, passed away on April 29, 2024. June was predeceased by her husband of 44 years, Theodore (Ted) Ditillo, and her parents, Alfred and Ruth Bates, last residing in Chesapeake, VA. She is survived by her sister, Doris Binns of Peachtree City, GA, her daughter and son-in-law, Patrice