BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Township Board of Education did not adopt its 2024-25 $162 million budget, which would have seen a 2.04 increase from last year, at its April 25 council meeting.

The budget was not adopted with a vote of 3-3. Board members Alison Kennedy, Victoria Pakala and Stephanie Wohlrab voted yes. Board members Frances DiBenedictis, Madeline Iannarone and Mike Mesmer voted no.

According to Business Administrator James Edwards, the district will notify the Ocean County Superintendent’s Office that it did not pass.

“We have a meeting on May 9 and we have until May 14 to adopt the budget,” said Edwards.

According to Edwards, no changes can be made to the budget from now until the approval of the budget.

“I think what the county office will tell us is to put it back on the agenda for May 9. They really don’t want to get involved in certifying the budget and want the board to do that. That’s what I think will happen, I am speculating and we will find out more tomorrow,” said Edwards.

