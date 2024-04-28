BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Township Historical Society will hold an art show in memory of the late Joanna Zezula at its Havens Homestead Museum, 521 Herbertsville Road, Brick on May 4 and 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both days.

Zezula, one of the founding members of the historical society, was a longtime history teacher at Brick Township High School and a well known local artist in three artists groups in Monmouth and Ocean counties. She died on Aug. 3, 2023.

Jane Fabach, press secretary of the Brick Township Historical Society, said in a press release, “There will be art selections by her and also by some of her friends on display and for sale.”

Throughout her life, she was involved in numerous organizations for the betterment of Brick Township.

Zezula was inducted into the Brick Township High School Hall of Fame. She worked as a history teacher in Brick until her retirement in 2000. During her time at Brick High School, she served as the chairperson for the Brick Township Education Association.

Admission is free and donations are gratefully accepted.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.