BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Arc, Ocean County Chapter will be holding its 22nd Annual Step Up for The Arc Walk and Inaugural 5K race at ShoreTown Ballpark, home of the Jersey Shore BlueClaws on May 18.

The Arc’s Ocean County Chapter is located in Brick and the event will help benefit programs and support services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

According to Lauren Gandulla, development director of The Arc, Ocean County Chapter said that the day will feature entertainment, games, refreshments, lunch and more to raise funds for programs and support services.

Gandulla told The Ocean Star, “The Arc of Ocean County is very excited to host our 22nd Annual Step Up for The Arc Walk and Inaugural 5K Race.”

The 5K race will start at 8 a.m., with check-in opening at 7 a.m. timed by Split Second Racing. There is a $30 registration fee to participate in the 5K.

“Inclusion for people with disabilities is a fundamental part of The Arc, and what better way to include more community members in our mission than with a 5K race,” said Gandulla.

The Walk and Family Fun Day will kick-off at 10 a.m. and includes carnival games, arts and crafts, live performances, refreshments, a one-mile walk and an after-party lunch catered by Jersey Mike’s Subs. This event is free to attend and online registration is encouraged.

To register for the Step Up for The Arc Walk and 5K race visit arcocean.org.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.