BRICK — At approximately 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 27 local emergency authorities responded to a reported fire at the plaza on Lincoln Court in Brick Township, home to Cuzzin’s Pizza, Jay’s Food Market and Jerry’s Dry Cleaner.

The cause of the fire is not known at the time of publication, however, on scene images show first responders fighting a fire on the roof of the plaza.

This is a developing story. Authorities were immediately unavailable for comment at the time of publication. More detailed updates will follow upon reports from local authorities.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.