BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Senior Citizen Prom returns to Brick Township on Friday, May 3 at 6 p.m. at the Brick Township Civic Plaza, 270 Chambers Bridge Road.

Mayor Lisa Crate, the township council and the Brick Recreation Department invite residents 65 and over to dust off their dancing shoes and prepare to step back in time as they bring an evening filled with nostalgia, music and dancing.

The township described the night as an enchanting event designed exclusively for residents 65 and over and invites participants to dress to impress in their finest attire and get ready to create memories that will last a lifetime.

“I think the Senior Citizen Prom is one of my favorite events hosted by our recreation department throughout the year. It’s such a fun night for us all to come together for some dinner and dancing and the enjoyment of each other’s company,” said the mayor.

According to the township, whether they are relieving their high school prom or experiencing this milestone for the first time, this night is dedicated to them.

