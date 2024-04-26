OCEAN COUNTY — The New Jersey Department of Education (DOE) released its School Performance Reports for the 2022-2023 school year earlier this month, underscoring some differences in student testing on the New Jersey Student Learning Assessment (NJSLA) in bordering county municipalities.

The NJSLA has three separate test sections for students, including English language arts (ELA), mathematics and science.

Each assessment is typically administered in computer-based format, although paper-based testing is available, according to the DOE’s website. ELA assessments focus on writing effectively when analyzing text, mathematics assessments focus on applying skills and concepts and understanding multi-step problems that require “abstract reasoning and modeling real-world problems, precision, perseverance and strategic use of tools” and science assessments examine students abilities in applying scientific concepts and practices within the domains of Earth and space, life and physical science.

BRICK TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL

Brick Township High School (BTHS) students’ grading for ELA, which pertains to grades nine through 12, met the state’s threshold of 51.3%, with 56.4% of students meeting the requirement and an additional number of students meeting their set goal based on previous satisfactory performance. ELA proficiency increased 16.6% from the 2021-22 school year.

In mathematics, the proficiency rate for BTHS was 28.2% of students, a 4.5% increase from the 2021-2022 school year. A total of 96.3% of BTHS participated in the mathematics section, the lowest participant rating since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state’s science section was graded using four assessment levels for 11th grade, with levels 3 and 4 being dubbed proficient. Compared to the 2021-22 school year, BTHS 11th-graders in 2022-23 had 13% less testers in level 1, 4% more in level 2, 7% more in level 3 and 2% more in level 4.

The state also recorded the percentage of BTHS 11th and 12th graders who were enrolled in Advanced Placement (AP) or International Baccalaureate (IB) courses, which offer undergraduate university-level curricula and examinations to high school students. Some 14.9% of both BTHS grades were in either AP or IB; the state’s average is 34.9%.

Eleventh and 12th grade dual-enrollment courses, which are offered by colleges for students to simultaneously earn high school and college credits, reached almost half of the state’s average; 9.9% of students were in dual-enrollment compared to the state’s 24%.

BTHS has a student enrollment of 1,212 students.

BRICK MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL

Brick Memorial High School (BMHS) students’ grading for ELA, nine through 12, did not meet the state’s threshold of 51.3%, with 50.4% of students meeting requirements. ELA proficiency increased 1.1% from the 2021-22 school year.

In mathematics, the proficiency rate for BMHS was 30.4% of students, a .1% decrease from the 2021-2022 school year. A total of 97.2% of BMHS participated in the mathematics section, the lowest participant rating since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school’s science section in the DOE report showed minor changes in test scores; Compared to the 2021-22 school year, BMHS 11th-graders in 2022-23 had 2% more testers in level 1, 2% less in level 2 and no changes in levels 3 and 4.

The state also recorded the percentage of BTHS 11th and 12th graders who were enrolled in AP and IB courses. 20.8% of both BTHS grades were in either AP or IB, the DOE says; the state’s average is 34.9%.

Eleventh and 12th grade dual-enrollment courses, eclipsed the state’s average; 26.7% of students were in dual-enrollment compared to the state’s 24%.

BMHS has a student enrollment of 1,253 students. Brick Township has a total of 8,225 students in 12 separate schools in the district.

POINT PLEASANT BOROUGH HIGH SCHOOL

Point Pleasant Borough High School students’ grading for ELA, nine through 12, met the state’s threshold of 51.3%, with 59.4% of students meeting that level. ELA proficiency at the high school increased 4.1% from the 2021-22 school year.

In mathematics, the proficiency rate for Point Boro was 36.5% of students, a 5.3% increase from the 2021-2022 school year. A total of 97.7% of Point Boro participated in the mathematics section, .1% less of the student body than in 2021-22.

The school’s science section in the DOE report showed minor changes in test scores; Compared to the 2021-22 school year, Point Boro 11th-graders in 2022-23 had 1% more testers in level 1, 4% less in level 2, 1% more in level 3 and 2% more in level 4.

Like other high schools, the state recorded the percentage of Point Boro 11th and 12th graders who were enrolled in AP and IB courses. 49.7% of both Point Boro grades were in either AP or IB courses, well above said state average.

Eleventh and 12th grade dual-enrollment courses, eclipsed the state’s average by a wide margin; 90.2% of students were in dual-enrollment, nearly four times the state’s average.

Point Boro has a student enrollment of 874 students. The borough has a total of 2,686 students amongst four schools in the district.

POINT PLEASANT BEACH HIGH SCHOOL

Point Pleasant Beach High School students’ grading for ELA, nine through 12, met the state’s threshold of 51.3%, with 68.3% of students meeting the threshold. ELA proficiency at the high school increased .8% from the 2021-22 school year.

In mathematics, the proficiency rate for Point Beach was 47.1% of students, a 4.2% decrease from the 2021-2022 school year. A total of 99.3% of Point Beach participated in the mathematics section, .6% more of the student body than in 2021-22.

The high school’s science section in the DOE report showed minor changes in test scores compared to the 2021-22 school year; Point Beach 11th-graders in 2022-23 had 5% less testers in level 1, no changes in level 2, 4% more in level 3 and no changes in level 4.

Like other high schools, the state recorded the percentage of Point Beach 11th and 12th graders who were enrolled in AP and IB courses, which doubled the state average. 68.4% of both Point Beach grades were in either AP or IB courses.

Eleventh and 12th grade dual-enrollment courses, eclipsed the state’s average by a wide margin; 97.7% of students – almost all junior- and senior-year students – were in dual-enrollment.

Point Beach has a student enrollment of 357 students. The borough has a total of 673 students among two schools in the district.

For more information on school districts’ test scores on the NJSLA, visit rc.doe.state.nj.us.

