LAKE COMO — This weekend will kickoff centennial festivities in honor of the borough’s centennial year, with a 100th Anniversary Party to be held this Sunday, April 28.

The 100th Anniversary Party will be held at Joe’s Surf Shack, 415 18th Ave., this Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. The event is free to attend and open to the public.

“I want everyone to come and enjoy the day, and enjoy Lake Como,” Mayor Kevin Higgins said.

In addition to live music throughout the day, performed by local Jersey Shore band From the Ground, the event will also feature the unveiling of a celebratory beer that has been crafted in honor of the borough’s centennial year.

Gretchen Schmidhausler, a lifelong resident of Lake Como and South Belmar and owner of Little Dog Brewing Co., has crafted the new Lake Como-inspired American amber ale called “1924,” a nod to the borough’s founding year.

