WALL TOWNSHIP – The Wall Township Library, 2700 Allaire Road, is holding a book sale until May 1, selling books, CD’s, DVD’s, records, and puzzles for discounted prices.

The sale, which started on April 20, has such items selling for 25 cents to $1. April 25, starts the $2 bag sale; Residents can visit the library and collect various items to take home with them.

The library has run the book sale in past years, including early fall and winter. Other services at the library include public internet computers, tablets, mobile device chargers, wireless scanning, self-service station, mobile printing – black and white and photocopying.

Information and directions on the book sale are available by calling the library at 732-449-8877 or by visiting monmouthcountylib.org/wall.

