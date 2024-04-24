BELMAR — Pyanoe Plaza has welcomed a breath of fresh air this past week thanks to a beautification project offering new life to the community space.

Down to Earth Landscaping, in partnership with the Belmar Shade Tree Commission, has installed new trees, shrubs and flowers at Belmar’s Pyanoe Plaza to replace its current foliage as part of its Beautify Belmar initiative.

Bill Merkler, president of Down to Earth Landscaping, told The Coast Star that the project came at the suggestion of resident Josephine Filler, who emailed the landscaping company to ask if it could provide services to the borough’s public plaza.

“We’re just glad that we can do this for the community. The community’s been amazing to us and we’re just glad we can give back,” Merkler said.

This past Monday, on Earth Day, volunteers gathered at Pyanoe Plaza as early as 11 a.m. to help plant new greenery including hydrangeas, evergreen grass and trees.

