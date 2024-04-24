MANASQUAN — The Manasquan mayor and council introduced the 2024 municipal budget at its April 15 meeting, scheduling a presentation and public hearing for May 20. The council previously held two meetings on March 16 and 23 to present the budget in its tentative form.

This year’s municipal tax rate would be 0.404 per capita, an increase from last year’s rate of 0.395. This means that each Manasquan resident would pay $0.404 for each $100 worth of property they own in the borough.

Mayor Michael Mangan noted that the budget continues a commitment he said was set in 2014 to raise the tax rate by no more than one penny each year.

The budget predicts $8,413,372 to be raised by municipal taxes. It states the average residential assessment as $655,262; thus, the average Manasquan resident would pay $2,647 in municipal taxes. This represents a 2.28% increase from last year.

In total, the budget amounts to $20,768,273.

In addition to the municipal taxes, the budget will be funded by $3,594,052 from surplus, $6,910,225 from local revenue, $435,617 from state aid, $370,000 from uniform construction code fees, $427,313 from shared service agreements, $99,461 from public and private revenue, $74,866 from other special items, $315,119 from receipts from delinquent taxes and $128,247 from the open space levy tax.

The budget makes the following appropriations: $1,877,878 for general government, $73,615 for land-use administration, $535,205 for uniform construction code, $1,398,215 for insurance, $4,294,187 for public safety, $4,061,120 for public works, $27,950 for health and human services, $469,139 for parks and recreation, $110,000 for education and library, $88,680 in unclassified costs, $317,000 for utilities and bulk purchases, $424,000 for landfill and solid waste disposal, $2,500 for contingency, $1,501,885 for statutory expenditures, $831,880 for shared services, $202,400 for court and public defenders, $696,319 for capital payments, $2,619,670 for debt service, $325,000 for deferred charges, $706,832 in reserves for uncollected taxes and $204,795 for surplus for the general budget.

Residents interested in learning more about the budget can visit the finance department’s section of the borough website, manasquan-nj.gov. A PDF document with a user-friendly representation of the budget can be found in the “annual budgets” tab, and there is also a link to the borough’s ClearGov page, which represents important budget statistics in graphs.

The Manasquan Public School District is expected to hold a public hearing of its school district budget tonight, April 24, at 6 p.m. in the Manasquan High School media center.

Municipal, school and county budget costs combined determine the amount of property taxes paid.

