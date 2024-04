Jerome A. Zoufaly ‘Jerry’ passed away on April 22, 2024. He was born in New York City, NY, on October 28, 1938 to Jerone A. and Mary Zoufaly. Surviving is his loving wife of 61 years, Linda Skoll Zoufaly and sons; Jay and wife, Christine and Scott and wife, AnnMarie Zoufaly and his beloved grandchildren