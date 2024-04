Edwin Zabransky, 96, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 20, 2024 surrounded by his family at Sunnyside Manor, Wall, NJ.

Edwin was born and raised in Little Ferry, NJ, where he resided until 1957 when he married his beloved wife, Vivian (Lesko) and moved to Emerson, NJ. In 1967 he moved to Montvale, NJ, where