POINT PLEASANT — Point Pleasant Borough High School is set to be the stage for “Marian or The True Tale of Robin Hood” on April 24 and 25.

In a different theater experience than other shows, attendees will be sitting on the stage in a black box to see this “gender-bending, patriarchal-smashing, hilarious new take on the classic tale.”

The shows will be on Wednesday April 24 and Thursday, April 25, both at 7 p.m. For tickets, see a cast member or contact Katie Stevenson at 732-921-9811 via text or call.

Rebecca Muraglia, performing arts teacher, said in a press release, “This year, we continue to seek your invaluable support as we take on an exciting and unique endeavor. We are thrilled to announce a special fundraiser event: a Theater in the Round experience. This intimate setting transforms our stage into a small theater where the audience is seated on stage with the actors, creating a truly immersive and memorable experience.”

Only 100 seats are available for each show, so tickets are limited.

“Marian or The True Tale of Robin Hood” is a gender-bending take on the classic Robin Hood story that is both timely and engaging, providing a fresh perspective while showcasing the talent of the high school students.

“The limited nature of the performance and the unique staging make it a must-see event that you won’t want to miss,” said Ms. Muraglia. “Your presence means more than just filling seats; it is a show of support for the hard work and dedication of our students who have committed their time and talents to this production.”

