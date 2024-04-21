SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS –– The Spring Lake Heights Tri-Shore Little League Opening Day annual parade, originally scheduled for Saturday, April 20 has been postponed until a to-be-determined date due to inclement weather that hit the region this morning.

Vicent Daino, President of the Tri-Shore Little League said that this coming Saturday is under consideration for rescheduling, but will be decided at a later time.

