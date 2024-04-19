WALL TOWNSHIP — The forensic examination of human remains unearthed during the excavation of a residential construction site in Wall Township last month has not yielded any evidence suggesting suspicious circumstances surrounding the deaths, according to a statement from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office (MCPO).

The incident unfolded on Tuesday, March 12, when members of the MCPO and the Wall Township Police Department were called to the 1100 block of Narrumson Road, where initial groundwork for a new home being constructed at the site was underway.

The section of the street in Wall Township between Lenape Trail and Algonkin Trail was closed then to traffic with MCPO and Wall police officers present on the scene, as vans and helicopters from various news stations lingered and hovered nearby.

In the subsequent time since that discovery, soil samples from the site have been examined, leading to the discovery and preservation of skeletal remains for further analysis, Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago and Wall Township Police Chief Sean O’Halloran jointly announced in the statement.

Conducted by an anthropologist from the New Jersey State Police Forensic Anthropology Unit, the examination revealed that the recovered remains belonged to multiple individuals. Although determining the precise age of the remains proved challenging, authorities say it is strongly believed that they are of “advanced age.”

When contacted by The Coast Star at the time of discovery, Mark Merezio, who owns the property with his fiancée, Jessica Sawicki, declined to comment on the discovery of the remains and investigation.

The release says that authorities pledge to provide additional updates as the investigation progresses and more information becomes available.

