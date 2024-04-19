POINT PLEASANT — The annual Earth Day celebration at Riverfront Park returns this weekend to Point Pleasant.

On Saturday, April 20 from 12 to 4 p.m., the Point Pleasant Borough Environmental Commission will hold its annual Earth Day event overlooking the Manasquan River at Riverfront Park.

This year’s theme is “The Power of Trees,” highlighting the new tree ordinance in review by the mayor and council.

The event will feature food vendors such as Shore Shake, Cool Concessions, Shore Fresh Seafood and Jersey Shore BarBQ (JSBBQ), a bounce house from Seashore Amusements, as well as pony rides from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. and a petting zoo supplied by Happy Trails.

To emphasize the “Power of Trees” theme, the mayor and council will give away tree seedlings as part of the ongoing effort to reforest New Jersey in the aftermath of several major storms. The New Jersey Tree Recovery Program has given away almost a million tree seedlings since Hurricane Sandy.

Dennis Blazak, environmental commission chair, said planting instructions for all seeds will be available. He also said, “Get these Jersey Shore appropriate trees planted within two days. Trees lower home heating costs, reduce air pollution and provide wildlife habitat. Trees make Point Pleasant.”

In addition, there will be vendors and non-profit groups with information and environmentally friendly products and information. All are welcome (dogs too, but please refrain from bringing them near the ponies and animals).

“It is a very family-friendly day to kick start the Point Pleasant festival season. We look forward to another successful event thanks to our sponsors,” said Mr. Blazak.

The New Jersey Electric Vehicle Association will also bring cars to the Maxson Avenue side of the park and answer questions about their driving experiences. These are not car salesmen, but they are car enthusiasts eager to see carbon-free transportation choices expand in New Jersey, according to Mr. Blazak.

Music will be provided by DJ Trish and Red House Music.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.