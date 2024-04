Alice Skokos, 95, of Wall, passed away peacefully on Wednesday April 17, 2024, at Sunnyside Manor. She was born on April 10, 1929, in Manasquan, NJ. Alice was predeceased by her parents Peter and Despina Skokos, and a brother George Skokos. She was a graduate of Manasquan High School and Georgian Court College. Her teaching