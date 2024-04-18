AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The 28th annual Avon Run/Walk is set for Saturday, June 1 from 8:30 a.m. to noon, stepping off at Ocean and Norwood avenues. Registration is capped at 1,500 participants, so if interested, it is best to register sooner than later. There were 941 spots available as of press time Wednesday.

This event is one of the largest fundraisers for the volunteer Avon First Aid Squad, with all proceeds going directly back to the squad to assist with operations and the purchasing of necessary equipment.

The race costs $25 per runner, or walker, with prices increasing for those who register after May 17.

“I think it’s a great race, as a runner myself…,” said Avon 5K co-director and member of the first aid squad, John Kennedy.

“It’s a beautiful town so people like to run through Avon just because it’s so pleasant, it’s right by the beach so we get people from all over New Jersey, some Pennsylvania…and it’s right at the start of summer, so it’s a way for people to sort of kick off their summer.”

