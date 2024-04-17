BAY HEAD — The New Jersey Transit Police Department’s Office of Emergency Management (OEM), together with state, county and local partners, will conduct a training exercise on Saturday, April 20, at NJ Transit’s Bay Head Yard facility beginning at 8 a.m.

The drill, which will gauge responses to a simulated transportation incident, will take approximately three hours to complete. Residents and customers are advised that they will see an increased presence of police and emergency personnel in the area of Bay Head Yard.

The drill will not impact NJ Transit’s service. The drill will be contained to Bay Head Yard and is not open to the public.

The New Jersey Transit Police Department annually conducts multiple drills and training sessions simulating various transportation emergency scenarios throughout the statewide system to increase preparedness.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Bay Head stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.