WALL TOWNSHIP — A plan to redevelop several lots on East Fourth Avenue, north of Harry Rash Field off Route 71, was recently introduced by the Wall Township committee.

Currently, about 17 small cottages line both sides of East Fourth Avenue. The plan says that currently, five residential units in the targeted area are occupied. The tenants were given an 18-month notice to quit in April 2023, requiring the units to be vacant by October of this year. The redeveloper is obligated to provide “decent, safe and sanitary” dwellings for the displaced tenants.

Five units were occupied on the street, Wall Township Administrator told The Coast Star. He said the project’s redeveloper, Downtown Metro, LLC., has not specified the plan to relocate the tenants who received notices.

The plan aims to redevelop two lots with the goal of supporting an older redevelopment plan passed by the township.

Some affordable housing units are part of the East Fourth Avenue Redevelopment Plan; the finished project will include four family rental units, each comprising two bedrooms. These units are designed to meet the requirements outlined in the township’s 2023 Amended Housing Element and Fair Share Plan.

A second reading and public hearing on the plan will take place Wednesday, May 8 during the committee 7 p.m. meeting.

