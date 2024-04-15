POINT PLEASANT — A portion of Route 88, near The Idle Hour, was closed Sunday night as a single-vehicle crash caused damage to a nearby pole.

On the night of April 14th, around 9:25 p.m., the Point Pleasant Borough Police Department responded to multiple 911 calls regarding a single-car accident on Route 88 near Barton Avenue.

The vehicle involved, identified as a Corvette, was traveling westbound on Route 88 when it veered off the road and struck a utility pole at the intersection of Barton Avenue. As a result, the affected section of the road was temporarily closed to traffic for investigation purposes.

Emergency services, including the Point Pleasant First Aid Squad, Point Pleasant Beach First Aid Squad, Point Pleasant Fire Department, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and Ocean County Sheriff’s Department Crime Scene Investigation Unit, provided assistance at the scene.

The occupants of the vehicle, both in their 40s, were transported to Jersey Shore Medical Center. The driver was taken as a precaution, while the passenger was transported in serious, but stable, condition.

The incident involved only a single vehicle, and no other parties were affected. The investigation into the crash is ongoing, with potential summonses pending the outcome of the investigation.

