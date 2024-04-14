SEA GIRT — The 33rd annual Sea Girt 5K Run/Walk is set for Saturday, Aug. 3 at The Plaza. This year’s beneficiary is the Samaritan Center at the Jersey Shore.

Registration is open and available on the website at seagirt5k.com for the 5K Run/Walk and Kids’ Races and Activities.

The run/walk is $30 per person and will begin at 8:30 a.m. Kids’ race and activities cost $12 per child – with the race starting at 10 a.m. and the activities from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Prices for both will increase on April 23 and April 19, respectively.

Activities for kids will include an inflatable, pony rides, face painting and more. After the conclusion of the race, all are welcomed to join at Fratello’s Restaurant and Bar for an after-party event.

Last Tuesday, Race Director and Recreation Committee Chair Mike D’Altrui met with The Samaritan Center Executive Director Carolann Kane-Cavaiola for an interview video to speak about the organization’s purpose, mission, goals and accessibility to local community members, and to spread awareness of this year’s recipient and the work they do. The video will then be shared on social media platforms.

The Samaritan Center at the Jersey Shore is a nonprofit organization, located on South Street in Manasquan, that provides professional counseling services and educational programs on mental health for individuals, couples and families at a reasonable cost.

Mr. D’Altrui said, “We [race committee] try to keep it to [nonprofits] that are community-based, local, don’t have a lot of overhead, or cost factors and a majority of the money is going back into the community. It checked all of the boxes for that, for sure.”

