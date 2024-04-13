SEA GIRT — Former Sea Girt resident Katherine Parr was recently awarded the Fulbright Specialist Program Award from the U.S. Department of State Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, in recognition of her various global contributions to higher education, business, fashion and entrepreneurship in the Middle East.

The Fulbright Specialist Program Award honors about 400 American citizens each year to participate in an educational exchange program.

Ms. Parr has been chosen for this award, according to a prepared statement, based on her academic and professional achievements, leadership in her field and her potential to stimulate long-term relationships between the United States and other foreign countries.

“Education has always been an important value in Katherine’s life and this award will enable her to further contribute to the field by mobilizing her expertise to help women in the Middle East with higher education and economic empowerment opportunities in the fashion industry,” Fulbright Commission officials in Washington noted in the statement.

The award allows the opportunity for Ms. Parr to travel to Amman, Jordan for four weeks between April 26 to May 27, to share her knowledge and fashion business expertise with senior student attending Al-Zaytoonah University.

