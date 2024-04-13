BAY HEAD — Bay Head School is one of 38 New Jersey public schools and districts selected to receive Sustainable Jersey for Schools grants funded by the New Jersey Education Association [NJEA].

The Bay Head School received a $2,000 grant to develop a living wall garden, consisting of two hydroponic systems, to be located in the entranceway to the gymnasium.

Lauren Galarza, science teacher, developed the vision for this grant proposal, while Christina Galvao, school business administrator, assisted with the grant writing and application process.

Adam Angelozzi, superintendent of the Bay Head School, said, “I want to give a big shout out to the dedicated staff members who took the initiative to write a grant for Sustainable Jersey for Schools. Their commitment to environmental stewardship and creating a greener learning environment is inspiring. This project is not only environmentally friendly but also has the potential to beautify the Bay Head School. The school community is excited to see their vision come to life.”

More information about the living wall will be available once the planning begins.

This is an excerpt of the print article.

