BRIELLE — The Brielle Borough Council met on Monday, April 8 and passed a resolution that introduced an estimated $13 million 2024 municipal budget. The budget shows a municipal tax rate of .426, which is a 4.93% increase from last year.

The average residential assessment of a home in Brielle is $1,145,088 and would see an increase of $229 in the municipal tax bill.

For the average municipal tax bill, last year saw residents on average pay $4,649, while this year residents will be paying $4,878.

The tax levy for local tax purposes is up $1,465,206, a 16.08% increase from last year. Last year’s total local tax levy was $9,110,572 as compared to $10,575,778 for this year.

The introduction of the municipal budget was unanimously approved by the members of the borough council. The public hearing for the municipal budget will be held at Brielle Borough Hall at 7 p.m. on May 13.

The estimated total general budget for the borough is $13,353,805. The total municipal budget is broken down into the following categories: $1,850,000 of surplus, $127,000 of local revenue, $329,884 of uniform construction code fees, $266,141 of public and private sector revenue, $75,000 of receipts from delinquent taxes and $10,575,778 of local tax for municipal purposes.

The total appropriations for the borough is $13,347,318. The appropriations consist of $4,317,190 for salaries and wages, $4,252,261 for other expenses, $1,318,815 for statutory and deferred charges, $266,141 for state and federal grants, $1,750,000 of capital, $600,000 of debt service and $842,910 of reserve for uncollected taxes.

The total borough budget will be fully presented at the public hearing on May 13.

