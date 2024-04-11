EATONTOWN — Earth Treasures Jewelers is proud and humbled to announce that 2024 marks its 50th year in business.

Located in the Michaels Plaza at the intersection of Route 35 and 36 in Eatontown, Earth Treasures Jewelers has consistently established a reputation for expertise, knowledge and a customer centric approach for five decades.

This commitment that began in 1974 has empowered Earth Treasures to play a meaningful role in helping local community members create lasting memories as they celebrate life’s biggest moments.

A steadfast approach to serving generations of families has earned Earth Treasures the coveted Asbury Park Press Reader’s Choice Award for the Best Jeweler in Monmouth County year after year since 1998.

Throughout its 50-year journey, Earth Treasures has embraced evolving trends while remaining devoted to timeless elegance. The extensive collection at Earth Treasures features engagement rings, wedding rings, designer jewelry, gemstone jewelry, watches, accessories and unique one-of-a-kind pieces that have consistently radiated a refined and discerning style.

Beyond being purveyors of fine jewelry, Earth Treasures has become woven into the fabric of their community. Over the years, they have sponsored local events, engaged in charitable initiatives, and donated to causes held dear. Earth Treasures’ commitment to social responsibility resonates with customers, who appreciate efforts to make a positive impact beyond the world of jewelry.

Since 1974, the dedicated employees and skilled jewelers at Earth Treasures Jewelers have strived to set the highest of standards, offering uncompromising quality, service, selection, and value for our customers. That standard continues today. On their 50-year anniversary, Earth Treasures Jewelers stands as a testament to the enduring power of service, craftsmanship, and community.

“With gratitude and excitement, we look forward to many more years of serving and adorning our community with timeless brilliance and personalized service that has defined us for half a century,” said Janelle Clegg, General Manager.

An anniversary sale and celebration is planned, beginning April 27 and running through May 11. The celebration is open to the public and will include food, festivities and prizes, as well as discounts throughout new and estate merchandise.

Administrative Director Brianna Savage said, “We are really proud of the amazing accomplishments of the store and want this event to just be full of life and sparkle.”