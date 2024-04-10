An unknown object was caught falling from the sky by several South Wall residents’ surveillance systems early Wednesday morning.

At 3:43 a.m., a bright blue object was caught on a camera falling between the tree lines between Ramshorn Drive and the Manasquan Drive, leaving residents concerned. There were several reports around that time to the American Meteor Society of a “fireball” type light from people throughout New Jersey, from Atlantic City, to Barnegat Light to Manasquan.

“My neighbor had called me to tell me what happened. She had gotten video of it, too,” said Linda Price-Heine, who resides on Sterling Drive, who said her neighbor, Joan Piney, notified her of the sighting. “Sure enough, I checked my cameras and there it was toward the Manasquan River.”

The Wall Township social media community has voiced multiple theories on social media, ranging from meteors to aliens. Ms. Price-Heine said she has not contacted authorities to investigate the object and where it landed.

Monmouth Executive Airport’s Rita Spender said the airport did not pick up any object or activity in neighboring airspace Wednesday morning. Brittany Trotter, press officer of the Federal Aviation Administration, said the entity has “no reports of unusual aircraft activity in the area.”

Wall Township Police Chief Sean O’Halloran told The Coast Star police have been alerted to the situation and are looking into it.

