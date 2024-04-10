POINT PLEASANT — Point Pleasant resident Jessica Sawicki has been arrested and criminally charged with having a sexual relationship with a student.

Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Tuesday that Ms. Sawicki has been charged with five counts of second-degree sexual assault and five counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. Ms. Sawicki was an English teacher at Hamilton High School West in Mercer County.

An investigation involving members of the MCPO Special Victims Bureau, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office and the New Jersey State Police revealed that the alleged criminal conduct by Ms. Sawicki began earlier this year.

On several occasions, Ms. Sawicki allegedly engaged in sexual acts with the victim at the Assunpink Wildlife Management Area in Upper Freehold Township.

Ms. Sawicki was arrested without incident earlier this week and transported to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution [MCCI], where she remains incarcerated pending a first appearance and detention hearing to take place in Monmouth County Superior Court.

