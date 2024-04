Concha M. Nevolo, 91, formerly of Sea Girt, NJ, passed away on April 2, 2024, in Bridgewater, NJ.



Concha was born July 21, 1932, in Paterson, NJ, the third child of Anthony and Concha (Salvador) Martone and was raised in Fair Lawn, NJ. Concha graduated from Fair Lawn High School in 1950 where she was known