POINT PLEASANT — Residents with old or excess clothing may want to consider donating these clothes to the Point Pleasant Borough High School Band Boosters, as the more clothes they receive for the drive, the more money they will have for their upcoming competition band season.

The band boosters are parents, guardians and volunteers that support the high school bands. These bands include competition marching band, pep band, concert band, orchestra pit, jazz band and percussion ensemble.

On Monday, April 8 and Tuesday, April 9, students and parents of the band will be outside of the high school auditorium collecting clothes from residents. Curbside pickup is available. On Monday, the boosters will be accepting clothes from 4 to 6 p.m. and on Tuesday from 3 to 5 p.m.

The band boosters will collect new or gently used men, women and children’s clothing including coats, shoes, purses, belts, bed and bath linens, jewelry, hats, backpacks and stuffed animals.

Not accepted are pillows, books, toys, furniture, appliances or household items. All clothing collected is distributed to local thrift shops and in areas of need.

Michelle Scraggs, parent of the band boosters, said the boosters have partnered with a local donation organization, B&B Clothing Incorporated, which pays the band boosters for the amount, in pounds, of clothes they donate. This is all to help pay for an updated sound system for the band.

